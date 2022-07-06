Heat Exchanger Market Size is projected to reach USD 27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

The global heat exchanger market size was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period (2022-2030). The European economy dominated the market. It is valued at USD 5580 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8025 million with a CAGR of 4% by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are utilized in personal, industrial, and commercial settings. Local and national rules govern the industry, closely tied to the building industry. Expanding desire for environmentally friendly HVAC systems, such as photovoltaic power or geothermal energy to minimize energy consumption, is likely to drive market expansion soon. Additionally, market growth for HVAC systems in the commercial sector, due to increased development of offices, retail sectors, and public buildings, is likely to drive product demand in the future years.





Growth of Chemical and Petrochemical Industries to Boost the Global Heat Exchanger Market

The American Chemical Society predicts that the chemical sector in the United States will increase by 2.5 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in 2020. The rising residential end-use industries are significant contributors to boosting the expansion of the chemical sector in the United States. Increased chemical consumption from various end-use applications is spurring additional capital expenditure in the chemical sector. Heat exchangers are used to chill , heat, and combine chemicals in the chemical manufacturing process. The chemical industry's rapid expansion is a prominent driver driving the heat exchangers market.

According to Deutsche Bank, China will account for 45 percent of the world revenue share by 2020. Because of the extensive product invasion in different applications such as solvent condensation, different material mixtures, benzene heat exchange, cooling of water circuits, cooling of hydrocarbons, convection & cooling of intermediate products, heating & cooling of reactors, and production methods, the quick advancement of the chemical industry in Asia, particularly in China, is anticipated to intervene as a prominent driving force for the heat exchangers market.





Rapid Industrialization in the Asia Pacific to Provide Potential Opportunities for the Global Heat Exchanger Market

Rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific's growing countries, coupled with higher spending on production, industrial, and commercial projects, has attributed to the region's aggregate rise in the heat exchangers market. This expansion can be attributable to growing market penetration in various end-use industries such as power generation, petrochemicals, chemicals, HVAC & refrigeration , and food & beverage.

Demand for heat exchangers is shifting significantly from mature countries such as Europe and North America to rising economies such as China and India in the Asia-Pacific. The development of China's petrochemical industry can be ascribed to the country's substantial government control, increasing environmental laws, significant industrial dispersion, and the increasing significance of specialized chemicals. Rising energy consumption creates profitable prospects for the heat exchangers market growth.





Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 impeded several industrial activities and interrupted the distribution network, affecting nearly all industries. The bulk of firms has shut down due to a lack of labor. Additionally, due to COVID-19's impacts, the global heat exchanger market is slowly declining.

Revenue from heat exchangers is closely related to the demand for oil and gas. The COVID-19 pandemic restriction has severely harmed the oil and gas industry , and crude prices decreased considerably in 2020 due to renewed overflow manufacturing. In contrast, ongoing upstream measures have had little impact on the demand for heat exchangers.

According to the UNIDO, many enterprises, including petrochemical, chemicals, petroleum & gas, HVACR, food and drinks, power generation, and other third-party suppliers, moved to their native regions due to a lack of knowledge and missed earnings during the lockdown. This shortage of labor is found to directly influence machinery and construction processes, resulting in a drop in the desire for raw materials used in heat exchangers. During the projection period, this is expected to slow market growth.





Regional Insights

The Global Heat Exchanger Market is segmented as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Central, and South America, Middle East, and Africa. The European economy dominated the market. It is valued at USD 5580 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8025 million with a CAGR of 4% by 2030. The European region is distinguished by numerous major world economies, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia.

The region's construction sector is a crucial customer of chemicals and is predicted to develop due to many factors, such as increased infrastructure spending and low financing rates. As a result, chemical demand is expected to remain consistent in the following years, positively impacting the heat exchanger industry. Furthermore, increased infrastructure investments are likely to fuel the demand for heat exchangers in the HVAC and refrigeration industries.

The Asia Pacific is distinguished by many developing economies, including China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and advanced nations, such as Japan and Australia. It is the most critical region in the global heat exchanger industry. Furthermore, rising investments in the chemical sector are likely to boost the Asia Pacific heat exchangers market. It is valued at USD 5370million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8560 million with a CAGR of 5.3% by 2030. The heat exchangers market in China is predicted to be driven by the growing investments in the petrochemical, chemical, and HVAC sectors.





Key Insights

The global heat exchanger market was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.

By product type, the global heat exchanger market is segmented into shell and tube, plate and frame, air-cooled, micro channel heat exchanger, and others. The shell and tube segment dominated the global heat exchanger market in 2021 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is valued at USD 6220 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8900 million with a CAGR of 4% by 2030.

By end-user industry, the global heat exchanger market is segmented as chemical and petrochemical, power generation, oil & gas, HVAC & Refrigeration, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and others. The chemical segment dominated the global heat exchanger market in 2021 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is valued at USD 3940 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5740 million with a CAGR of 4.3% by 2030.





Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the global heat exchanger market are –

Mersen

Danfoss

Alfa Laval AB

API Heat Transfer

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Xylem, Inc

Chart Industries, Inc

Johnson Controls International

Koch Heat Transfer Company

HRS Heat Exchangers

Southern Heat Exchanger Corporation

Güntner Group GmbH

Funke Wärmeaustauscher Apparantebau GmbH

Global Heat Exchanger Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Shell And Tube

Plate And Frame

Air-Cooled

Microchannel Heat Exchanger

Others

By End-User

Chemical and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food and Beverage

Power Generation

Others

By Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In February 2020 , Johnson Controls added wrap-around heat exchangers to its YORK solution outdoor and indoor air handling units to meet the rising demand for energy-efficient products globally.

, Johnson Controls added wrap-around heat exchangers to its YORK solution outdoor and indoor air handling units to meet the rising demand for energy-efficient products globally. In January 2021, API Heat Transfer, Inc. announced to close Coventry, England, facilities due to a revenue drop caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and changes in a critical customer's purchasing decisions.

