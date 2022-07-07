American Leisure Holdings Provides Investor Call Info
American Leisure Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: $AMLH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Leisure Holdings, a web3 incubator portfolio company, is happy to announce the company will be conducting a live investor conference call to provide a company update on Thursday July 7th at 2pm. The call will be conducted online in web format, however dial in will be available.
The call will be available by taking the steps below
Join the meeting using one of these easy options:
1) One Tap Mobile Dialing: +12678079605, 275524490
2) Tap here to have us call you: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/backup?dial_number=2678079605&access_code=275524490
3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/275-524-490
Additional Options to connect:
Dial-in number (US): (267) 807-9605
Access code: 275-524-490
Adrian Patasar
info@amlh.net | (561) 654-5722
Web: AMLH.io
Twitter: LeisureAMLH
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'target,' 'will' and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
SOURCE: American Leisure Holdings, Inc.
Twitter