Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Report 2022 | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Multiple Sclerosis pipeline involves 100+ key companies developing 100+ Multiple Sclerosis treatment therapies

As per DelveInsight Multiple Sclerosis pipeline involves 100+ key companies developing 100+ Multiple Sclerosis treatment therapies

DelveInsight’s Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Multiple Sclerosis pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline treatment therapies

Some of the key Multiple Sclerosis pipeline companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Multiple Sclerosis treatment scenario include TG Therapeutics, Immunic, Atara Biotherapeutics, ANOKION, ImStem Biotechnology, Merck Serono, Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, GeNeuro SA, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, HuniLife Biotechnology, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Antisense Therapeutics, Immune Response BioPharma, Biocad, AB Science, Genentech, Pipeline Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Mapi Pharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ZyVersa Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Gossamer Bio, Sarepta Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Limited, CytoDyn, Pear Therapeutics, ABION, Novartis, Polpharma Biologics, Apimeds, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, AbbVie, Takeda, Medsenic, ImCyse, H. Lundbeck A/S, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD, Gilead Sciences, MediciNova, Roche, FibroBiologics, 4dpharmaplc, NervGen Pharma, and several others.

Essential Multiple Sclerosis therapies such as Ublituximab, IMU-838, ATA188, ANK-700, IMS001, Evobrutinib, NeuroVax, CNM Au 8, GSK 3888130B, Temelimab, Belimumab, ABN101, ABX 002, Glatiramer acetate controlled release, Pear-006, GB7208, IC 100-01, Lucid MS, SAR441344, PIPE 307, ATL 1102, 11C-BMS-986196, Fenebrutinib, SAR 441344, RC18, BIIB061, Masitinib, BCD-132, HuL001, EHP-101, IR 902, PB-006, Apitox, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Elezanumab, Ixazomib, Arscimed, IMCY-0141, Lu AG06466, Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, LP-168, NurOwn, VEMLIDY, ibudilast, PIPE-307, RG-6035, MRx0002, NVG-291 and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies.

In March 2022, Pipeline Therapeutics announced that it is all set to commence the Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of its lead program, PIPE-307, to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients. The move comes after the company obtained clearance for its investigational new drug application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the trial.

In June 2022 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review period for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for ublituximab for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date is December 28, 2022. The FDA extended the goal date to allow time to review additional clinical information that was deemed to be a major amendment to the application.

In June 2022, Tiziana Life Sciences reported positive clinical results from the second patient with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) in the ongoing study as part of an expanded access program at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), Boston, MA. These results confirmed the previously reported data, from the first SPMS patient after three months of treatment of the first SPMS patient. The treatment with foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, was well-tolerated and improved clinical and PET imaging analyses.

In June 2022, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. announced its acquisition of Alpha-5 integrin, LLC ("Alpha-5"), a privately-held preclinical-stage company developing a monoclonal antibody (mAbs) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") and other neuroinflammatory disorders, such as Multiple Sclerosis ("MS").

In April 2021, Samsung Biologics and TG announced an expansion of a large-scale contract manufacturing deal for the supply of TG Therapeutics' ublituximab, an investigational anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody.

The Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Multiple Sclerosis products, inactive and dormant assets, and a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline landscape.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Multiple sclerosis occurs when the immune system attacks nerve fibers and myelin sheathing (a fatty substance which surrounds/insulates healthy nerve fibers) in the brain and spinal cord. This attack causes inflammation, which destroys nerve cell processes and myelin – altering electrical messages in the brain. Multiple sclerosis is unpredictable and affects each patient differently – some individuals may be mildly affected, while others may lose their ability to write, speak or walk.

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA NeuroVax Immune Response BioPharma, Inc. Phase II/III Immunostimulants Intramuscular Ublituximab TG Therapeutics Pre-Registration T lymphocyte stimulant Intravenous IMU-838 Immunic Phase III Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor Oral ATA188 Atara Biotherapeutics Phase I/II T lymphocyte replacement Intravenous Ixazomib Takeda Phase I Proteasome inhibitor Oral HuL001 HuniLife Biotechnology Phase I ENO1 protein inhibitor Parenteral ATL1102 Antisense Therapeutics Phase II Integrin alpha4 inhibitor; Integrin alpha4beta1 antagonist NA Temelimab GeNeuro SA Phase II Toll-like receptor 4 antagonist Intravenous Arscimed Medsenic Preclinical Apoptosis stimulant NA

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

The Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Multiple Sclerosis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic assessment by Multiple Sclerosis product type: mono, combination, mono/combination

mono, combination, mono/combination Therapeutic assessment by Multiple Sclerosis clinical stages: discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, preregistration, inactive candidates

discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, preregistration, inactive candidates Therapeutics assessment by Multiple Sclerosis route of administration: oral, parenteral, intravenous, subcutaneous, topical

oral, parenteral, intravenous, subcutaneous, topical Therapeutics assessment by Multiple Sclerosis molecule type : monoclonal antibody, peptides, polymer, small molecule, gene therapy

: monoclonal antibody, peptides, polymer, small molecule, gene therapy Therapeutics assessment by Multiple Sclerosis mechanism of action: agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Interferon beta stimulant, Integrin alpha4beta1 antagonist, Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor, MHC class II gene modulator, CD20 antigen inhibitor, Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, Immunostimulant, Immunomodulator, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitor, Toll-like receptor 4 antagonist, RGMA protein inhibitor, Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist, Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitor, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma agonist, Protein phosphatase 2A stimulant, Myelin protein stimulant, Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13 inhibitor, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacement, Proteasome inhibitor, ENO1 protein inhibitor.

Key Multiple Sclerosis companies: TG Therapeutics, Immunic, Atara Biotherapeutics, ANOKION, ImStem Biotechnology, Merck Serono, Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, GeNeuro SA, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, HuniLife Biotechnology, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Antisense Therapeutics, Immune Response BioPharma, Biocad, AB Science, Genentech, Pipeline Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Mapi Pharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ZyVersa Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Gossamer Bio, Sarepta Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Limited, CytoDyn, Pear Therapeutics, ABION, Novartis, Polpharma Biologics, Apimeds, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, AbbVie, Takeda, Medsenic, ImCyse, H. Lundbeck A/S, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD, Gilead Sciences, MediciNova, Roche, FibroBiologics, 4dpharmaplc, NervGen Pharma.

Key Multiple Sclerosis pipeline therapies: Ublituximab, IMU-838, ATA188, ANK-700, IMS001, Evobrutinib, NeuroVax, CNM Au 8, GSK 3888130B, Temelimab, Belimumab, ABN101, ABX 002, Glatiramer acetate controlled release, Pear-006, GB7208, IC 100-01, Lucid MS, SAR441344, PIPE 307, ATL 1102, 11C-BMS-986196, Fenebrutinib, SAR 441344, RC18, BIIB061, Masitinib, BCD-132, HuL001, EHP-101, IR 902, PB-006, Apitox, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Elezanumab, Ixazomib, Arscimed , IMCY-0141, Lu AG06466, Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, LP-168, NurOwn, VEMLIDY, ibudilast, PIPE-307, RG-6035, MRx0002, NVG-291.

: TG Therapeutics, Immunic, Atara Biotherapeutics, ANOKION, ImStem Biotechnology, Merck Serono, Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, GeNeuro SA, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, HuniLife Biotechnology, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Antisense Therapeutics, Immune Response BioPharma, Biocad, AB Science, Genentech, Pipeline Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Mapi Pharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ZyVersa Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Gossamer Bio, Sarepta Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Limited, CytoDyn, Pear Therapeutics, ABION, Novartis, Polpharma Biologics, Apimeds, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, AbbVie, Takeda, Medsenic, ImCyse, H. Lundbeck A/S, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD, Gilead Sciences, MediciNova, Roche, FibroBiologics, 4dpharmaplc, NervGen Pharma. Key Multiple Sclerosis pipeline therapies: Ublituximab, IMU-838, ATA188, ANK-700, IMS001, Evobrutinib, NeuroVax, CNM Au 8, GSK 3888130B, Temelimab, Belimumab, ABN101, ABX 002, Glatiramer acetate controlled release, Pear-006, GB7208, IC 100-01, Lucid MS, SAR441344, PIPE 307, ATL 1102, 11C-BMS-986196, Fenebrutinib, SAR 441344, RC18, BIIB061, Masitinib, BCD-132, HuL001, EHP-101, IR 902, PB-006, Apitox, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Elezanumab, Ixazomib, Arscimed , IMCY-0141, Lu AG06466, Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, LP-168, NurOwn, VEMLIDY, ibudilast, PIPE-307, RG-6035, MRx0002, NVG-291.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Multiple Sclerosis: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 EHP 101: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 ASLAN 003: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 8 Therapeutic Assessment 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment – Licensing/Partnering/Funding 11 Multiple Sclerosis – Unmet Needs 12 Multiple Sclerosis – Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

