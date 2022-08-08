Mailing List Website is ready to release mailing lists of households with teenage debit card holders nationwide
Households with teen debit card holders present a marketing opportunity for certain businesses. Reach this untapped marketing venue with this new databaseLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can help any business or charity increase its outreach and find more customers or donors. Groups focusing on interacting with companies will want to use the many business postal mailing lists available. These come complete with crucial details like the name of the relevant decision-maker and corporate title.
For those groups that are more focused on the general public, consumer postal mailing lists are more appropriate. These databases can be classified according to both geographic and demographic requirements. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing assists with B2B or consumer retail marketing strategies.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Began
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was founded by a disabled veteran who wanted to try something different.
After years of service in the military, it was time for a change in direction. Instead of defense, it was time to try growth; only this growth would be economical, helping businesses to find more clients or customers. That start-up formed from that idea today proudly boasts a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in marketing.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing entered the marketing industry on the eve of a significant change. The older, established marketing techniques such as radio and print dominated the scene. Still, digital marketing was already getting noticed as a potential new disrupter to the status quo. The company focused on direct mail marketing initiatives and imparted crucial data acquisition, management, and analytics skillsets. As digital marketing rapidly gained importance, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s had the skillset to enjoy an early mover advantage. It integrated digital marketing into its services and yielded significant gains for itself and its clients.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has dramatically expanded its service range beyond its hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The rest of the continental United States is now covered, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. Coverage of North America is also complete, with databases for the markets in Canada and Mexico. And for businesses or charities that want international options, it’s now possible to cross the Atlantic and use databases in the European Union for markets like France.
An Emerging Market
While most Americans take it for granted today, it’s only in recent generations that American teens have had any significant spending power. Before this, only tiny allowances were typically regular for teens. Many did not have bank accounts, let alone debit cards for electronic cash transactions or credit cards for online purchases. Things have changed in the 21st century, especially with the advent of electronic commerce, which allows tracking purchases.
Where parents once didn’t know what children were spending their cash on, the digital world now makes it possible for electronic transactions like debit cards to allow parents to know when, where and how teen money is being spent in a way old-fashioned purchases never could. This has created new marketing opportunities for parents who manage teen debit cards and even the teens themselves, who now have increased spending power, albeit often under closer supervision.
A Specific Financial Interest
Households with teen debit cards are found throughout the country with families and teens from many walks of life. However, they all are interested in allowing a teen a little more financial freedom while not sacrificing financial accountability, which debit cards can provide thanks to the digital footprint the purchases leave.
For the right businesses, such as financial products and services, households with teen debit cards can enjoy a higher level of engagement, interest, and possible response. These households have a higher than average interest in managing finances for youth, meaning greater receptivity to related products and services and investments in the future, especially for family benefit.
Reaching The Right Households
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has lists for households with teen debit cards all over the USA. The lists go up to national coverage but can easily be scaled for more specificity. Regional campaigns can be conducted, such as targeting only the households in the New England region. Individual states can also be targeted, like only reaching out to families in Massachusetts. Marketing can also be focused on even a single neighborhood in a town or city, such as only the donors living in Queens, New York City.
Databases can also be classified according to demographic parameters if needed. Households can be targeted by nationality or ethnicity, such as if the market is aimed at Chinese American Asians. Homes can also be selected based on religious affiliation, appealing primarily to Jewish families. It’s also possible to use economic breakdowns like only high-net-worth households.
Contact details are available in any formats required. Physical mailing addresses are standard for direct mail marketing-based campaigns. Digital marketing plans get as many email addresses as needed. Home or business phone numbers are available for those who prefer telemarketing strategies. There are even cell phone numbers for any SMS/text-based strategies.
There may be clients interested in hands-on experience with a direct mail campaign who are reluctant due to a lack of knowledge. Turnkey direct mail solutions are available for this. It guides clients through every step of the process, from planning, creating, and printing assets to distribution using the desired databases. Every step takes place under one roof, eliminating the regular need to source and vet the different vendors usually required for part of the process.
If you want to reach out to households with teen debit cards in the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Anny Gallardo
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
+1 702-472-8668
