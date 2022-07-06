Launch Free Ecommerce Web Store in Under 5 Minutes
Rad Web Hosting publishes guide to "Launch free ecommerce web store in under 5 minutes" with Bagisto open source shopping cart software.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This article provides a guide for how to launch free ecommerce web store in under 5 minutes. Using the Bagisto open-source shopping cart software on Rad Web Hosting cPanel Hosting account, deploy a ready-made ecommerce store.
Why Launch Ecommerce Web Store?
In 2017, ecommerce was a $29 trillion/year global economy. Organizations and individuals, alike, have taken notice-as the number of ecommerce web businesses increases every day.
Everywhere online there seems to be yet another web-based store or marketplace waiting to offer a new product or selection of products…but in actuality, most ecommerce businesses are designed to be as automated as possible, all-but eliminating the need for human interaction on the business side.
By mastering this method of business, an organization is able to maximize it’s potential market base and reach new clients. Of course, not all businesses are able to operate in this way. Even so, there is increasing amount and variety of goods and services being sold online.
What is Bagisto?
Bagisto is an open source Ecommerce software for building web stores. Sometimes referred to as Shopping Cart software, they serve as the interface of the ever-growing Ecommerce industry.
Bagisto is offered freely by the developers as an open source project, meaning there is no license requirements or fees to pay for usage. Additionally, Bagisto provides numerous features that aren't found in other open source shopping carts.
Our goal today, is to demonstrate how easy it is to Install Bagisto on Rad Web Hosting cPanel Account (shared hosting plan). So let's begin!
Steps to Install Bagisto on Rad Web Hosting cPanel Account
Follow these simple steps to install Bagisto ecommerce store from cPanel account from Rad Web Hosting:
Login to Rad Web Hosting account and click to access the web hosting service from the client area.
Find "Login to cPanel" the "Actions" sidebar and click this button to enter the cPanel server.
Scroll down the page until reaching "Softaculous Applications Installer" and click this icon.
You've now entered Softaculous. Find "Bagisto" under the "Ecommerce" apps section.
Fill out the site configuration options to according to specific preferences.
Click "INSTALL NOW" button below previously filled options fields.
Softaculous is now Installing the software to your designated domain and directory selection.
Once complete, click the URL provided to access the new Bagisto Ecommerce store.
From the previous "Install Complete" screen in Softaculous, one can also access the Administrative URL, which provides full access to the "back office" of the new Bagisto web store.
For more: view full guide online.
Ron Williams
Rad Web Hosting
+1 866-844-4908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How to Install Bagisto on Rad Web Hosting cPanel Account