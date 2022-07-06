Outdoor Lighting Company in Southeast Denver Can Brighten Holidays, Backyards, and Buildings

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colorado -

Blingle! of Southeast Denver, a company based in Englewood, CO, wants to inform everyone that they can help brighten buildings, backyards, holidays, and other events by providing a properly designed outdoor lighting for Denver and neighboring areas. They are capable of providing a wide range of lighting options, including low voltage LED lighting, dock lighting, residential lighting, landscape lighting, string lighting, deck outdoor living lighting, patio chandeliers, accent lights, accessibility lighting, path lights, and more.

The Southeast Denver lighting specialists and design team members will make sure that the client’s vision for outdoor lighting for the home or commercial building will become a reality, from design to installation to regular support. They will only use professional grade lighting products and technology that have the quality and features necessary to ensure that the residential home, commercial building, holiday, or event will have the expected shine and attractiveness. The outdoor lights that they will install are assured to last for a longer period of time, plus they will be more efficient and brighter.

They can provide a free consultation whenever there is a request from homeowners or business owners from Southeast Denver. They want to point out that they will not provide the best possible outdoor lighting, but are also the best possible customer experience.

Kim Fenolio of Blingle! of Southeast Denver says, “Whether you’re entertaining in your backyard or getting your Southeast Denver home ready for the holidays, we have a lighting solution that will heighten the celebration and add a familiar warmth to your location.”

One example of the work they can do is landscape and patio lighting. This will be designed to illuminate the architecture of the home and the surrounding landscape with their outdoor landscape lighting and patio lighting. Their creative lighting specialists can bring the outdoor space to life with their fully weatherproof and commercial grade strands that can withstand the harsh elements to allow people to enjoy the ambience for many years to come. They can provide outdoor lighting for: patios, deck lights, gazebos, porches, fire pits, grills, outdoor pools, outdoor space for bars and restaurants, step lights, wall sconces, and outdoor wall lights.

They can also provide holiday lighting in Southeast Denver, whether it is for Christmas, Halloween, Hanukkah, Fourth of July, Valentine’s Day, and more. Their lighting experts can customize the colors to comply with the customer’s preferences.

They can also provide the permanent outdoor lighting for homes or commercial buildings in Southeast Denver. Their design specialists will ensure that the lights will blends with the home’s fascia that ensures a seamless look during the day, while offering an amazing light experience at night. This will ensure that the home is always ready for holidays or any event, especially with color control. They can offer roofline lighting, yard and pathway lighting, landscape lighting, outdoor tree lighting, Christmas tree lighting and more.

They can also provide specific event lighting, from uplighting pipe and drape in a ballroom to stringing bright light strands for an event to be held in the backyard. Their lighting experts can develop a custom lighting display for various kinds of events, such as: weddings, mitzvahs, fundraisers, grand openings, pride month, corporate parties, graduations, parties, game day, and more.

Launched by Mike Marlow, Blingle! is composed of a team of experts the installation and maintenance of outdoor lighting with over 20 years of experience and they have always focused on ensuring that the holiday or entertainment experience of their customers will be amazing and memorable. Their team of experts in lighting design can come up with creative and attractive outdoor lighting for residential homes and commercial buildings for whatever purpose, whether for an event or for the holidays or for enhancing the landscaping. For over 20 years, they have offered high quality outdoor lighting for thousands of homeowners and business owners. They serve Southeast Denver, including Aurora, Castle Rock, Elizabeth, Englewood, Franktown, Lone Tree, Littleton, Parker, Denver, Castle Pines, and Highlands Ranch.

https://youtu.be/rPLadWatmk4

Those who require the services of a Southeast Denver outdoor lighting company can visit their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

###

For more information about Blingle! of Southeast Denver, contact the company here:



Blingle! of Southeast Denver

Kim Fenolio

702-283-2200

kfenolio@blingle.com

12656 E Jamison Pl #4 Englewood, CO, 80112

Kim Fenolio