Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,357 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Announces New Vermont License Plates Now Available For Decorated Veterans

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs (OVA) announced today that the State is now offering two new license plates to honor Vermont veterans who received the Air Medal and the Bronze Star for their service to our country.

“Our work to honor military veterans is never ending,” said Governor Scott. “We will be forever indebted to the heroes who earned these medals in the line of duty, and this is a small gesture of our appreciation for their bravery, service and devotion to our country and its citizens.”

“Many of us notice license plates as we drive around town and throughout the state, and these two additional license plates for our decorated veterans will enable them to be further recognized by their neighbors, community members, and others around Vermont,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.

The Office of Veterans Affairs worked with DMV on graphics of the Air Medal and Bronze Star to create the new license plate designs. Vermonters who have been awarded either medal qualify for the license plate and must first submit an application to the OVA before the DMV can issue the plate.

“This is another valuable way to recognize Vermont veterans and their contributions,” said OVA Director Robert E. Burke.

The DMV offers a variety of license plates for veterans, with a total of 8,485 currently in use on Vermont vehicles. For more information, visit the DMV website at https://dmv.vermont.gov/military/military-license-plates.

###

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Announces New Vermont License Plates Now Available For Decorated Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.