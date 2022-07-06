Help Desk Software Market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 9.4% and record sales worth US$ 26.8 Bn by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Cloud-based Help desk software is driving Market demand. US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea are expected to be the key drivers of sales. Column Technologies, Sparkcentral, Watermelon, Smart Tribune, Zendesk are some of the key players

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Help Desk Software Market was valued at US$ 9.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 26.8 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, cloud-based help desk software will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category.



Large Industries to continue being Growth Axis for Help Desk Software Revenue

Large enterprises can both afford to automate and have a much greater need to automate their help desk systems owing to the significantly larger number of tickets. They represent a significant chunk of help desk software consumers. Help desk software revenue through large enterprises grew at a CAGR of 2015-2021 9.0%, while during the forecast period it is predicted to grow at 8.1%. Small and medium sized industries also show growth potential as they move to adopt help desk software in an attempt to boost consumer satisfaction, drawn by the scalability and ease of adaption.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15100

COVID-19 Pandemic and the increase in BYOD to raise requirements for Help Desk Software

COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in ticket generation by employees as offices shifted to hybrid forms of work. This, as well as the increasing prevalence of BYOD systems, led to an overall increase in the number of tickers generated, causing a lack of efficiency and slower response times. Firms attempting to minimize these issues seek to replace level one support with automated helpdesks.

North America to Command the Larger Proportion of Demand for Help Desk Software throughout the Analysis Period

North America leads the help desk software demand with 41.5% share in 2021 and a projected market size of US$ 11.1 Bn in 2032, which is largely owing to a large number of companies as well as growing demand from government agencies for help desk software. The market in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

“Help desk software providers are closely working on harnessing new technologies such as machine learning through which helpdesks can be trained to auto-approve and suggest solutions such as updates based on past incidents.” comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15100

Help Desk Software Market: Competition Insights

Currently, help desk software providers are focused on increasing their presence and reach. They are focusing on developments that will ensure further streamlining of customer experience processes and an increase in market share and traction. The key companies operating in the help desk software market include Hiver, Column Technologies, Freshworks, Sparkcentral, Watermelon, Smart Tribune, Salesforce and Zendesk.

Some of the recent development in Help Desk Software are as follows:

In August 2021 Freshworks filed for an IPO in the US to raise US$100 Mn on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FRSH.

In August 2020, Hiver entered the helpdesk software market. Hiver’s solutions became the first customer service solution to operate out of G-Suite and offer helpdesk capabilities along with Gmail

In June 2020, Salesforce’s venture capital invested in Tanium with plans to roll out a joint employee service management solution whose features will include, amongst others, a one-stop help desk for its employees

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing Help Desk Software have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights, which is available in the full report.

Key Segments Covered In Help Desk Software Industry Survey

Help Desk Software Market by Type:

Cloud-Based Helpdesk Software

Web-based Helpdesk Software

Help Desk Software Market by Industry:

Help Desk Software for Large Enterprises

Help Desk Software for Small and Medium Enterprises

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15100

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Help Desk Software Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Help Desk Software Market in terms of Type (Cloud-based, Web-based), By Industry (Large enterprises, Small and Medium enterprises) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global Protective Coatings Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. Help Desk Software Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers’ Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking

Click Here for Help Desk Software Market with 250 pages’ report and Full TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology:

Helpdesk Management Market : Market Insights on Helpdesk Management covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Treadmill Desk Market : Market Insights on Treadmill Desk covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

MEA Enterprise Software Market : Market Insights on MEA Enterprise Software covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Poland IT Software and Service Market : Market Insights on Poland IT Software and Service covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Russian IT Software and Services Market : Market Insights on Russian IT Software and Services covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Survey and Feedback Management Software Market : Market Insights on Survey and Feedback Management Software covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Trade Management Software Market : Market Insights on Trade Management Software covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Towing Software Market : Market Insights on Towing Software covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Call Centre Market : Market Insights on Call Centre covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Bed Head Panel Market : Market Insights on Bed Head Panel covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/help-desk-software-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs