Tremploy Starts Construction on New Facility and Launches Capital Fundraising Campaign

CANADA, July 6 - Construction has started on the new Tremploy Skills Development Centre to provide vocational training and support services for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Today Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Honourable Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing and Infrastructure, and Les Parsons, Chair of the Tremploy Board, participated in a sod turning ceremony. The sod turning event is the official launch of Tremploy’s $1 million capital campaign to support the construction of the new $9.5 million training centre.

“This is an exciting time for Tremploy. Construction of a new facility is long overdue. Our new centre will better meet the needs of clients and their families, allowing us to expand our social enterprise and support more individuals on the waiting list for our services,” said Les Parsons, Chairperson of the Tremploy Board of Directors. “We are launching a capital campaign with a goal to raise $1 million to support the construction of the Tremploy Skills Development Centre. This is our first fundraising campaign in over 50 years, and we are hopeful that individuals, families, businesses and groups will be generous in their support of Tremploy and our clients.”

This project will benefit the community by providing a modern, safe, accessible and energy efficient facility where Tremploy can continue to offer meaningful work opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. Their lives will be enriched through a variety of services including day programs, work experience, skill development, one-to-one support, employment assistance services and special events. Located on Regis Duffy Drive in the Bio Commons, clients will have access to green space, including an extensive and accessible trail system.

Those interested in supporting the capital campaign can visit tremploy.com or call 902-892-5338. Support can be in the form of pledges over five years, monthly contributions or one-time only donations. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to the new centre and charitable tax receipts will be provided.

To initiate the capital campaign, the Province of Prince Edward Island through the Department of Social Development and Housing is investing $250,000.

“For 50 years, Tremploy has successfully partnered with our communities to support Islanders with intellectual disabilities - making connections to employment, offering day programming, and developing skills. With these new investments, we hope that many more Islanders will be supported to reach their full potential in the next 50 plus years.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Tremploy is grateful for the support from federal and provincial partners. The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.4 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing more than $2 million towards total eligible costs for this project, and Tremploy Inc. is providing the balance of the funding.

“I’m thrilled that construction for this exceptional facility is underway, as it will allow Tremploy Inc. to continue providing meaningful opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities,” said Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our Government is proud to support their work and ensure that every Islander feels fulfilled and valued.”

“Social infrastructure is about providing facilities and services that help individuals, families, groups, and communities meet their social needs, maximize their potential for development, and enhance community well- being,” said the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It is our hope that through this investment, Tremploy will be able to further.”

About Tremploy:

Tremploy Inc. is a registered charitable non-profit organization that provides adults who have an intellectual disability with vocational training, life skills training, life enrichment and support services. Tremploy will assist each individual to explore their potential and empower them to contribute and participate in the community in a meaningful way.

