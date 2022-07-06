Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,356 in the last 365 days.

On the ECOWAS Summit

The United States is encouraged by the outcomes of the most recent ECOWAS Summit, held on July 3.  We welcome the agreement between ECOWAS and Mali on a 24-month transition timeline starting in March 2022.  We trust the transition government of Mali will turn its full attention to implementing the benchmarks of the remainder of the transition as expected by the Malian people and the international community.  We remain concerned by reports of allegations of human rights abuses and violations committed by the Malian Armed Forces alongside unaccountable international partners.

In Burkina Faso, we are encouraged by the transition government’s proposal to ECOWAS for a two-year transition timeline to return Burkina Faso to democratically elected, civilian-led governance.  ECOWAS will continue to play an important role in support of transition processes and security.  We urge partners to prioritize productive engagement with the transition government and to take into account Burkina Faso’s security and humanitarian challenges.  We welcome the release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and look forward to hearing from Burkina Faso’s authorities on the next steps towards a transition.

In Guinea, we continue to urge the transition government to move the country quickly toward a constitutional, civilian-led democracy through a transparent and consultative process.  We welcome ECOWAS’s continued engagement in Guinea and encourage further cooperation and dialogue with all stakeholders.  We urge all stakeholders to work together to agree on a transition timeline with concrete, measurable benchmarks that facilitates progress towards democratic rule.  We welcome steps towards increased dialogue between stakeholders and firmly support the right of peaceful assembly exercised in peaceful protest.

Finally, we commend the leadership of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo over the past year and welcome the election of Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Embalo.  The United States remains committed to supporting ECOWAS and the transition governments of Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso as they navigate their paths toward responsive democratic governance.

You just read:

On the ECOWAS Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.