Solomon Islands’ National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my warmest regards to the people of Solomon Islands on the occasion of your National Day on July 7.

We value our shared history and sacrifice with Solomon Islands and look forward to strengthening our partnership on economic development, COVID-19, and the climate crisis. The establishment of the U.S. Embassy in Honiara symbolizes the renewal of our relationship and underlines the commitment to our bilateral relations.

On this momentous day, I congratulate the people of Solomon Islands and extend my best wishes as you commemorate your nation’s independence.