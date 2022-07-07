North American Land Trust Receives "Healing the Planet" Grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

Brinton Run Preserve offers two hiking trails that loop through the marching grounds of the Battle of Brandywine.

Funding will be used for Tree Planting and Environmental Education at Brinton Run Preserve

CHADDS FORD, PA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help build environmental stewardship and connect families with community green spaces, the North American Land Trust (NALT) today announced that it has been awarded a $5,000 "Healing the Planet" grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for use at Brinton Run Preserve.

“We are honored to be a recipient of the 2022 "Healing the Planet" grant award, which comes on the heels of Brinton Run Preserve’s opening. We plan to use the award to purchase hundreds of native trees, offer environmental education events, and improve the ecological conditions at Brinton Run Preserve,” said NALT President Steven Carter.

On June 14, NALT officially opened Brinton Run Preserve, which is NALT’s first public preserve. The Chadds Ford Township preserve provides valuable protected green space in Delaware County and is gaining popularity among area residents. The preserve currently offers two hiking trails through the marching grounds of the Battle of the Brandywine, which occurred on September 11, 1777.

Opening Brinton Run Preserve for community use was a milestone for NALT. The land trust acquired the property in the spring of 2021 and quickly began preparing it for public access. NALT staff converted the agricultural fields into meadows. Construction crews demolished and removed a large, modern home on the conservation area. NALT staff continues to remove invasive plants and trees.

In addition to purchasing trees, the grant will help fund the establishment of a riparian buffer to reduce runoff at Brinton Run Preserve. NALT also plans to hold community events at the preserve focused on teaching land stewardship practices and connecting people with nature.

“The Healing the Planet grant award will assist NALT in continuing its vision for Brinton Run Preserve,” Carter said. “We are truly grateful to The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for awarding this grant to NALT and Brinton Run Preserve.”

We encourage you to follow Brinton Run Preserve on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the community events and the public preserve.

###

About North American Land Trust

North American Land Trust is in a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, protecting more than 136,000 acres of land, holding 556 conservation easements in 26 different states. Conservation easements place permanent deed restrictions on development and have been authorized under state and federal law for nearly 50 years. There is a conservation easement at Brinton Run Preserve, which is held by Chadds Ford Township. More information on NALT and Brinton Run Preserve can be found on the NALT website.