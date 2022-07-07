Family-Friendly Danni & Toni Gel Nail Collections Bring Summer Fun Together

Danni & Toni's New Summer Nails Collection Danni & Toni Logo D&T Pedicure Nails & Lamp

From its brand name to its focus on safety and ease of use, Danni & Toni may be the first nail brand truly designed for family and friends to enjoy together.

WALNUT, CA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most nail product brands emphasize primarily on personal appearance, fast growing cosmetics company Danni & Toni has always been built on bringing friends and families together for a fun and memorable nail experience. This is done through its unending focus on top technology and safety, as well as easy-to-use products with exciting designs that are perfect to put on together. And there is no better time for such activities than during the summer – and new seasonal manicure and collections make now the perfect opportunity to try some out.

Traditionally, getting nails done is a personal experience, going to nail salons for manicures and pedicures. While Danni & Toni semi-cured gel nails can certainly done by oneself, the brand invites people to make getting nails done into a social experience. Either way, nails can be made in a fast and beautiful way in only minutes – and can last up to 14 days when cured with an UV nail lamp. Through the ease and joy of the process, hopefully the brand will stick with people through their major life events, whether it be birthdays, weddings, important occasions, or even making one’s working day a bit brighter.

In the summer, gel nails are perfect to use. With families and friends going on holidays and being more casual, exciting colors and patterns are welcome by all. The newly introduced summer vacation nail collection is perfect for this – with styles including pastel, sparkle, ocean, and even watermelon pattern options! Meanwhile, having ditched shoes for flip-flops or bare feet, D&T’s new waterproof pedicure gel nails are perfect for the hot weather. In time for the summer wedding season, a separate line of wedding nail strips was also debuted, with separate collections tailored to brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests.

These fun styles also help bring families together doing nails for each other, or groups of friends getting together to help apply the mani and pedi nails. These activities create a real and memorable bonding experience that is hard to replicate, while also being very affordable. Even children and teens will enjoy doing their parent’s nails (or vice versa), as well as choosing the types of products. For adults, it can be made into a party, complete with drinks, snacks, and surely some social media photos.

Such a mission of bringing friends and families and friends together goes deep into the companies DNA. Danni & Toni was started with love - named after the founder’s two children - and has always had the idea of nails as a bonding experience. This mission extends to making people’s daily lives a bit more fun and exciting – regardless of age, gender, demographic, or background.

Whether you are a child or an adult with a young heart, there is surely a color and style that fits you. In addition, Danni & Toni offers fun activities, such as free birthday nails, sale products, holiday-themed styles, as well as other surprises that continue to delight customers.



About Danni & Toni

A leader in semi-cured glaze gel nails, Danni & Toni creates top quality manicure and pedicure strips - as well as other accessories that showcase your creativity and fun. With salon-quality and safe nail sticker art beauty solutions, D&T has become an industry leader through its attention to quality. The company also offers 6w led nail lamps and other DIY nail care tools that always provide the best value, happiness, confidence, and color to all nail lovers.

