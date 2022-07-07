Submit Release
UK Company Unveils Next-Generation Night Briquettes

UK-based wood fuel company Lekto Wood Fuels has announced its newest product: Night Briquettes.

— Arturs Kasjanovs with Lekto Wood Fuels.

LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based wood fuel company Lekto Wood Fuels has announced its newest product: Night Briquettes. The company says these briquettes are made of a proprietary blend of softwood bark and are designed to burn for 8 hours, four times longer than most other briquettes on the market.

The company says that the Night Briquettes are their most affordable option yet, in response to the UK's record-high inflation and the cost of living crisis.

"We're committed to providing our customers with the finest wood fuels available," said Arturs Kasjanovs, a spokesperson for Lekto Wood Fuels. "Our goal is to make the wood fuel purchase process less overwhelming, easier, faster, and more pleasant."

Kasjanovs added that the Night Briquettes are 100% natural and chemical-free. They are made from a proprietary mix of natural softwood bark.

Night Briquettes are available for purchase on the Lekto Wood Fuels website, which features other wood for sale including hardwood heat logs, natural firelighters, oak firewood, birch firewood, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.lektowoodfuels.co.uk/

About Lekto Wood Fuels:
Lekto Wood Fuels is a UK-based wood fuel company that specializes in providing easy-to-use, high-quality wood fuels for open fires, multi-fuel burners, and firewood stoves. Founded in 2016, the company has seen rapid growth and now sells its products to customers in the UK and other many other European countries.

Arturs Kasjanovs
Lekto Wood Fuels
+44 191 500 9754
ak@lektowoodfuels.co.uk

