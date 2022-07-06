Brokers Remain the Most Popular Channel for Purchasing Insurance Among UK SMEs | Globaldata Plc

Brokers will always play a key role due to their ability to offer advice and a range of products

Brokers remain the most popular channel for SMEs when purchasing insurance. However, brokers’ share of the sole trader segment has declined notably, with direct sales proportionally increasing, as certain insurers made a strong push in the sole trader market.

UK SME Insurance Market Dynamics

The total number of SMEs has declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they still play a major role in the UK economy, accounting for virtually all businesses in the UK at the start of 2021. Those providers that are able to demonstrate an understanding of how businesses have had to adapt and that can advise them on their changing customer needs are best placed for future business and higher customer retention. Key areas for investment include automated claims processing, the use of artificial intelligence to improve underwriting performance, and automated advice capabilities such as robo-advice to enable SMEs to self-serve while still receiving advice. Despite representing high upfront costs, such investments will prove beneficial in the long run.

UK SME Insurance Market Segment Analysis by Purchasing Channels

Broker

Direct Sales

Bank

PCWs

Broker: Brokers remained the most popular purchasing channel among UK SMEs in 2021, accounting for almost half of purchases. Although their share dipped compared to 2020, brokers will always play a key role in this space due to their ability to offer advice and a range of products that can best fit a business’s needs.

Direct Sales: The direct channel enjoyed a resurgence in 2021, which was mainly driven by sole trader and micro enterprise activity. Direct sales were particularly strong among sole traders and micro enterprises.

Bank: Banks’ share of the market dipped noticeably in 2021 after years of steady growth. Banks were pushed out by more direct sales and an increase in use of PCWs by small and medium businesses in 2021.

PCWs: PCWs are the fourth most popular channel. PCW activity particularly increased among small and medium businesses – especially for commercial vehicle insurance – indicating growing price sensitivity. But PCWs ultimately have their limitations, particularly for larger businesses. And they do not offer advice, which means they are unlikely to increase their share much more due to the need for tailored advice. However, studies suggest that they will remain popular as a pre-purchase check among SMEs to see what other offers are available, even if they are not necessarily the final point of purchase.

UK SME Insurance Market, by Purchasing Channel

