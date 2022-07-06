Global Content Marketing Industry Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $107,540.6 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 14.3% over the Analysis Timeframe 2019-2026 [110-Pages] | Research Dive

The global content marketing industry is expected to witness alarming growth during the forecast period, due to the growing acceptance of content marketing systems across organizations worldwide. Based on channel type, the video platform sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global content marketing industry is envisioned to garner a revenue of $107,540.6 million and rise at a healthy CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

As per our analysts, with the increasing adoption of content marketing systems across organizations for customer engagement, promotion of products, personalized marketing, and many others, the content marketing industry is expected to experience a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Besides, the rising use of omnichannel messaging with customers through messaging channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and many more, is expected to foster the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the constantly increasing innovative technologies in the content marketing systems are predicted to create huge investment opportunities for the market during the analysis period. However, the lack of skilled professionals to analyze marketing data may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the Content Marketing Industry

The report has divided the market into segments based on channel type, end-use, and region.

Channel Type: Video Platform Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The video platform sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $35,998.1 million during the analysis timeframe. The increasing use of video platforms as a promotion platform for marketers to generate awareness about the products is expected to augment the growth of the content marketing industry’s sub-segment during the estimated period.

End-Use: Brand Awareness Sub-Segment to Most Profitable

The brand awareness sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $33,739.7 million and rise at a CAGR of 14.9% during the analysis period. The growing implementation of content marketing systems helps vendors to make their brands unique, which is the factor expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Region: North America Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The North America region of the content marketing industry is predicted to generate a revenue of $42,053.7 million over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the existence of technically advanced countries in this region. Furthermore, the presence of content marketing infrastructure in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Content Marketing Industry

The major players of the content marketing industry include

Sprinklr CoSchedule Adobe Percolate Industries, Inc. Influence & Co. Kapost NewsCred HubSpot, Inc. Scripted Contently, and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in December 2021, Adobe Inc., an American multinational computer software company, announced its acquisition of ContentCal, a social media and multipurpose content planning and marketing platform. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to create a seamless process of creating, planning and publishing content on various social media platforms.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

