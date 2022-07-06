Global Real Estate Market to Register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030, states a report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Surge in urbanization in emerging countries and increase in construction of industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities drive the global real estate market growth.New

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global real estate market generated USD 9.52 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 14.55 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of key segments, market projections and trends, key business segments of leading market players, new strategies and developments, and changing market dynamics.

The detailed account of the global real estate industry is provided in the report of 229 pages, with information and analysis presented in tabular and graphical formats. With 266 tables and 136 figures, the research is aimed at becoming a success partner of market players, startups, investors, and shareholders by informing them about the current scenario and guiding them for the next steps.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 9.52 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 14.55 billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages 229 Tables 266 Figures 136 Segments covered Property Type, Business, and Region. Drivers Surge in urbanization in emerging countries Increase in construction of industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities Opportunities The presence of large number of tourist places in countries such as UAE, Malaysia, and others The expansion of old cities

The research offers driving factors, growth-limiting factors, and opportunities of the global real estate market. As per the report, surge in urbanization in emerging countries, increase in construction of industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities, and availability of real estate loans at a cheaper rate by governments of various countries such as the U.S., China, and many European countries drive the growth of the market. However, the saturation of the market in developed nations restrains the market growth.

Commenting the opportunities that would lead to rise in the real estate market size, the Lead Analyst for the Construction & Manufacturing category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, highlighted, “The presence of large number of tourist places in countries such as UAE, Malaysia, France, the Netherlands, and others along with the expansion of old cities, increase in building construction activities, and renovation of homes present new opportunities for the market growth.”

The research analyzes the major segments and sub-segments of the global real estate market. A thorough analysis presented in tables and figures to enable a better understanding and assist in devising strategies for the future. The report provides an extensive analysis of segments including property type, business, and region. Based on property type, the report offers an analysis of the market based on residential buildings & dwellings, industrial infrastructure, commercial complexes, and government infrastructure. Based on business, the research further classifies the market into sales and rental. This analysis also helps market players in expanding the global real estate market share.

On the basis of region, the report further divides the global real estate market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on the report, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and will maintain its dominance in terms of value throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in investments in various property types by people and high rents in developed and developing countries of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register a steady growth by 2030, attributed to surge in smart city initiatives and demand for new construction activities in various countries of the region.

The research also analyzes each region and country in terms of abovementioned segments. This helps in identifying the performance of each segment in different regions and making strides to achieve profitability, competitive edge, and sustainable growth.

The report offers analyzes key market players and outlines their sales based on business segments. This analysis is helpful in determining the competitive scenario and take necessary steps such as expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others to raise the market stakes. American Tower Corporation, Ayala Land, Inc., Avalonbay Communities, Inc., Gecina, Link Asset Management Limited, Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., Prologis, Inc., Simon Property Group, Inc., Segro Plc, CBRE, Sinarmas Land Limited, New World Development Company Limited, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., and Colliers & Newmark Group are the leading players analyzed in the research. This report also outlines their key developments, product portfolio, and recently-adopted strategies.

