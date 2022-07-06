Submit Release
Apply by Aug. 19 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Friday, Aug. 19.

This year, the three-day hunt will happen on Oct. 28-30 (Fri.-Sun., application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer. Additional rules and instructions will be posted by early August on the DNR website.

Hunters may choose from three options to apply for the Camp Ripley archery hunts:

  • In person at any one of 1,500 license agents located throughout Minnesota.
  • By telephone at 888-665-4236.
  • Online.

The application fee is $14 per applicant. Additional transaction fees and convenience fees may be applied depending on how the application is made. Successful applicants must buy a valid archery license to participate.

To apply, resident hunters 21 and older must provide a valid state driver’s license or public safety identification number. Nonresident hunters must apply using a valid driver’s license number, public safety identification number, or Minnesota Department of Natural Resources number from a recent Minnesota hunting or fishing license. Preference will be given only if the same ID is used from previous Camp Ripley applications.

All applicants must be at least 10 years old prior to the hunt. In addition, everyone 12 years of age and born after Dec. 31, 1979, must have a firearms safety certificate or other evidence of successfully completing a hunter safety course in order to purchase an archery license if successful in the lottery.

Hunters may apply as individuals or as a group of up to four people. The first group applicant must specify “Create New Group” when asked, and will receive a group number. Subsequent group applicants must specify they want to “Join an Existing Group” and must use the same group number supplied to the first group applicant.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.

