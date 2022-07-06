St. Johnsbury Barracks / Third Degree Arson / Reckless Endangerment x4 / Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4005021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 @ 2334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leonard Hill Road, Concord VT

VIOLATION: Third Degree Arson, Felony Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment x4, Attempted Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

ACCUSED: Nikki Lucas

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyman NH

VICTIMS: Regina Hatch, Joseph Gee, Rose Gee, Catherine Wyatt

AGE: 47, 48, 80, 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call of a woman that broke a window to a residence in Concord. Shortly after, VSP received a second call that a vehicle at a neighboring residence was fully engulfed in flames. Troopers arrived to a single car fire, where the fire was spreading to 2 other vehicles, a camper, and the home. Concord Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire without incident. Investigation revealed that Nikki Lucas had caused the vehicle fire. The fire resulted in complete loss of the vehicle, along with damage to other cars and structures on the property. A family of four was asleep in the home when such events occurred. Further investigation revealed that during the fire, Lucas threw a large rock through a window of another residence. Lucas was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 @ 1230

COURT: Essex County Criminal Court

LODGED: Northeast Corrections St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.