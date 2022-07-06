Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,229 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Third Degree Arson / Reckless Endangerment x4 / Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A4005021

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                      

 

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 @ 2334 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leonard Hill Road, Concord VT

 

VIOLATION: Third Degree Arson, Felony Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment x4, Attempted Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

 

 

ACCUSED: Nikki Lucas                                              

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyman NH

 

 

VICTIMS: Regina Hatch, Joseph Gee, Rose Gee, Catherine Wyatt

 

AGE: 47, 48, 80, 53

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call of a woman that broke a window to a residence in Concord. Shortly after, VSP received a second call that a vehicle at a neighboring residence was fully engulfed in flames. Troopers arrived to a single car fire, where the fire was spreading to 2 other vehicles, a camper, and the home. Concord Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire without incident. Investigation revealed that Nikki Lucas had caused the vehicle fire. The fire resulted in complete loss of the vehicle, along with damage to other cars and structures on the property. A family of four was asleep in the home when such events occurred. Further investigation revealed that during the fire, Lucas threw a large rock through a window of another residence. Lucas was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 @ 1230            

 

COURT: Essex County Criminal Court

 

LODGED: Northeast Corrections St. Johnsbury     

 

BAIL: $5,000

 

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Third Degree Arson / Reckless Endangerment x4 / Multiple Other Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.