St. Johnsbury Barracks / Third Degree Arson / Reckless Endangerment x4 / Multiple Other Charges
CASE#: 22A4005021
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 @ 2334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leonard Hill Road, Concord VT
VIOLATION: Third Degree Arson, Felony Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment x4, Attempted Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling
ACCUSED: Nikki Lucas
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyman NH
VICTIMS: Regina Hatch, Joseph Gee, Rose Gee, Catherine Wyatt
AGE: 47, 48, 80, 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call of a woman that broke a window to a residence in Concord. Shortly after, VSP received a second call that a vehicle at a neighboring residence was fully engulfed in flames. Troopers arrived to a single car fire, where the fire was spreading to 2 other vehicles, a camper, and the home. Concord Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire without incident. Investigation revealed that Nikki Lucas had caused the vehicle fire. The fire resulted in complete loss of the vehicle, along with damage to other cars and structures on the property. A family of four was asleep in the home when such events occurred. Further investigation revealed that during the fire, Lucas threw a large rock through a window of another residence. Lucas was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 @ 1230
COURT: Essex County Criminal Court
LODGED: Northeast Corrections St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
