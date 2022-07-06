Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2028

The Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyphenylene Sulfide’s (PPS) high-temperature performance and chemical resistance among other properties are forecasted to fuel the market demand .

The Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. PPS is utilized in the manufacture of different electronics components, like connectors, micro switches, coil formers, HDD actuators, circuit breakers, relay components, brush holders, bobbins, motor housing, thermostat parts, and many other things. This products will augment the demand for PPS. The market is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to the increasing application from sectors like electronics, automotive, aerospace and industrial. The product is consumed in high-temperature applications, due to its superior performance and mechanical characteristics.

The product is completely recyclable; it reduces emission levels and increases fuel economy. All these factors are expected to drive the market. It is also preferred more over metals because of its weight reduction. Use of PPS as filter bags in coal-fired power plants is forecasted to boost the market. The need for low emissions, higher fuel economy, and reduction in vehicle’s weight is expanding the automotive industry in countries like China, India, and Brazil and will propel the demand for the market.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

DIC Corporation, Solvay S.A., Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Fortron Industries LLC, Medacta, CONMED, Kinamed Inc., and ConforMIS among

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered in the report.

The report further discusses in detail the regional spread of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market along with analysis of production and consumption patterns, import/export analysis, supply and demand ratio, market share and size based on volume and value, trends and demands, revenue share, and presence of the key players of the market.

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Linear PPS

Cross-Linked PPS

Recyclability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Virgin

Recycled

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Filter Bags

Aerospace

Coatings

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Healthcare

Automobiles

Textiles

Aerospace and Defense

Business Equipment

Construction and Buildings

Engineering Equipment

