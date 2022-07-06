Deuterium Market Size, Share & Forecast 2028 | Growth Rate, New Demand, Trends, Key Players, Cost Analysis, Type & Application, Market Dynamics and Recent Development Research | Market Reports World

global Deuterium market size is estimated to be worth US$ 423 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 671.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.0% during the review period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Deuterium Market

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Deuterium Market Report are:

Linde Gas

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Matheson Tri-Gas

CSIC

Center of Molecular Research

Shenzhen Kylin Technology

Sumitomo Seika Chemical

Isowater Corporation

Heavy Water Board (HWB)

Guangdong Huate Gas

Deuterium Market Segmentation by Type:

5N Purity Deuterium Gas

4N Purity Deuterium Gas

Others

Deuterium Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductor

Panel Industry

Industrial Application

Nuclear

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Deuterium in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Deuterium Market Report:

Detailed TOC of Global Deuterium Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Deuterium Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Deuterium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 5N Purity Deuterium Gas

1.2.3 4N Purity Deuterium Gas

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Deuterium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Panel Industry

1.3.4 Industrial Application

1.3.5 Nuclear

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Deuterium Production

2.1 Global Deuterium Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Deuterium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Deuterium Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Deuterium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Deuterium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Deuterium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Findings in The Global Deuterium Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

