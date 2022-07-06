Workforce Management Software Market Worth USD 4890.7 million by 2022-2028 : Research Report with Global Analysis
Top Key Players- Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware
/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce Management Software is a system intended to maximize the use of agent labor by projecting incoming call volumes and scheduling staff to meet needs exactly, by time of the day, day of the week, week of the month, etc. WFM systems use historical calling records, which are collected from the automatic call distribution system, to project future calling patterns and volumes for specified time frames. The core functions of WFM software include labor planning, time and attendance management, payroll management, tasking and staffing, and performance reporting.
Workforce Management Software Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Workforce Management Software market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
The global Workforce Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ 4890.7 million by 2028, from US$ 2854.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2028.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- On-Premises
- Saas Cloud-Based
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Less Than 100 Employees
- 100-499 Employees
- 500-999 Employees
- 1,000-4,999 Employees
- More Than 5000 Employees
In terms of product, On-premises is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is <100 employees, followed by 100-499 employees, etc.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
North America is the largest production area, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe, and Asia, both have a share over 30 percent.
Leading players of Workforce Management Software including: -
- Kronos
- Infor
- Verint
- NICE Systems
- Aspect
- Workforce Software
- Clicksoftware
- Calabrio
- ATOSS
- Genesys
- Monet Software
- InVision AG
- Teleopti
Global Workforce Management Software key players include Kronos, Infor, Verint, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%.
