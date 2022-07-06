Acro Biomedical Co Ltd and Adept Medical Ltd Among Leading Companies in the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Market | Globaldata Plc

The US accounts for the highest number of tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products

Leading Companies in the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market

Acro Biomedical Co Ltd : The company develops and manufactures nutritional products. They offer cordyceps fungus, cordycepin, and cordyceps powder. Acro Biomedica is headquartered in Indiana, the US.





: The company develops and manufactures nutritional products. They offer cordyceps fungus, cordycepin, and cordyceps powder. Acro Biomedica is headquartered in Indiana, the US. Adept Medical Ltd : It is a medical device company that manufactures and distributes medical plastics and composites. Its products include otological ventilation tubes, otological instruments, otological kits, rhinology products, display cases, and femoral table. Adept Medical is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.





: It is a medical device company that manufactures and distributes medical plastics and composites. Its products include otological ventilation tubes, otological instruments, otological kits, rhinology products, display cases, and femoral table. Adept Medical is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. AGAM Biological Products: It is a biotechnology company that provides collagen-based products. AGAM provides skin substitute which are used in cellular infiltration, epithelization, blood vessel and collagen formation, tissue remodeling applications, and others. AGAM is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.



Some Other Companies in the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market

Agenta Biotechnologies Inc

Amnio Technology LLC

Cutiss AG

Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Kerecis ehf



Key Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market Category Highlights

The tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market report is categorized by stage of development, segment, territory, regulatory path, and estimated approval date.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Segment

Cellular Skin Substitutes

Acellular Skin Substitutes

Other Acellular Skin Substitutes

Acellular Skin Substitutes based on Amniotic Membrane

Cellular Skin Substitutes based on Amniotic Membrane



Number of Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products, by Segment

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Territory

The US

Europe

China

South Korea

Taiwan

Japan

Kuwait

Malaysia

Mexico

Mongolia

New Zealand

Singapore

Australia

Canada

Thailand

Sri Lanka

India

Indonesia

Number of Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products, by Territory

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Regulatory Path

510(k)

PMA

BLA

CE

NMPA

BOPA

MDITAC

TGA

Shonin

MDL

NIFDS

Ninsho

HSA

ICAC

MDA



Number of Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products, by Regulatory Path

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the tissue engineered – skin substitutes under development.

Details of major pipeline products which include product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities.

The major players involved in the development of tissue engineered – skin substitutes and lists of all their pipeline projects.

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved / issued stage.

Key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products.

Recent developments in the segment/industry.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Pipeline Products Market Overview

Key Segments Cellular Skin Substitutes, Acellular Skin Substitutes, Other Acellular Skin Substitutes, Acellular Skin Substitutes based on Amniotic Membrane, and Cellular Skin Substitutes based on Amniotic Membrane Key Territories The US, Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, and Indonesia Regulatory Path 510(k), PMA, BLA, CE, NMPA, BOPA, MDITAC, TGA, Shonin, MDL, NIFDS, Ninsho, HSA, ICAC, and MDA Leading Companies Acro Biomedical Co Ltd, Adept Medical Ltd, AGAM Biological Products, Agenta Biotechnologies Inc, Amnio Technology LLC, Cutiss AG, Elanix Biotechnologies AG, and Kerecis ehf

FAQs

What are the key segments in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market?

The key segments in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market are cellular skin substitutes, acellular skin substitutes, other acellular skin substitutes, acellular skin substitutes based on amniotic membrane, and cellular skin substitutes based on amniotic membrane.

What are the key territories in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market?

Some of the key territories in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market are the US, Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, and Indonesia.

What are the regulatory paths in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market?

Some of the regulatory paths in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market are 510(k), PMA, BLA, CE, NMPA, BOPA, MDITAC, TGA, Shonin, MDL, NIFDS, Ninsho, HSA, ICAC, and MDA.

What are the leading companies in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market?

Some of the leading companies in the tissue engineered skin substitutes pipeline products market are Acro Biomedical Co Ltd, Adept Medical Ltd, AGAM Biological Products, Agenta Biotechnologies Inc, Amnio Technology LLC, Cutiss AG, Elanix Biotechnologies AG, and Kerecis ehf.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Acro Biomedical Co Ltd Company Overview

5.1.1 Acro Biomedical Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Adept Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.2.1 Adept Medical Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 AGAM Biological Products Company Overview

5.3.1 AGAM Biological Products Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Agenta Biotechnologies Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.4.1 Agenta Biotechnologies Inc (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 Amnio Technology LLC Company Overview

5.5.1 Amnio Technology LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 Boston Children's Hospital Company Overview

5.6.1 Boston Children's Hospital Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd Company Overview

5.7.1 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 Cutiss AG Company Overview

5.8.1 Cutiss AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 Elanix Biotechnologies AG Company Overview

5.9.1 Elanix Biotechnologies AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Company Overview

5.10.1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.11 Kerecis ehf Company Overview

5.11.1 Kerecis ehf Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.12 Lattice Biologics Ltd Company Overview

5.12.1 Lattice Biologics Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.13 LifeCell Corp Company Overview

5.13.1 LifeCell Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.14 Merakris Therapeutics LLC Company Overview

5.14.1 Merakris Therapeutics LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.15 MiMedx Group Inc Company Overview

5.15.1 MiMedx Group Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.16 Novadip Biosciences SA Company Overview

5.16.1 Novadip Biosciences SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.17 Organogenesis Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.17.1 Organogenesis Holdings Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.18 Osiris Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

5.18.1 Osiris Therapeutics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.19 PolarityTE Inc Company Overview

5.19.1 PolarityTE Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.20 PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.20.1 PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.21 Protein Genomics Inc Company Overview

5.21.1 Protein Genomics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.22 Purdue University Company Overview

5.22.1 Purdue University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.23 Regenicin Inc Company Overview

5.23.1 Regenicin Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.24 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Company Overview

5.24.1 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.25 ROKIT Healthcare Inc Company Overview

5.25.1 ROKIT Healthcare Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.26 Santai Biotech Company Overview

5.26.1 Santai Biotech Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.27 Smith & Nephew Plc Company Overview

5.27.1 Smith & Nephew Plc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.28 SMSbiotech Inc Company Overview

5.28.1 SMSbiotech Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.29 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology Company Overview

5.29.1 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.30 Stratatech Corp Company Overview

5.30.1 Stratatech Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.31 Tel Aviv University Company Overview

5.31.1 Tel Aviv University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.32 Tissue Regenix Ltd Company Overview

5.32.1 Tissue Regenix Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.33 University of Edinburgh Company Overview

5.33.1 University of Edinburgh Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.34 Vericel Corp Company Overview

5.34.1 Vericel Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.35 Worcester Polytechnic Institute Company Overview

5.35.1 Worcester Polytechnic Institute Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.36 XenoTherapeutics Inc Company Overview

5.36.1 XenoTherapeutics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

6 Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes- Recent Developments

6.1 May 10, 2022: Biostage Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Q1 2022 Results

6.2 May 09, 2022: Anika to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

6.3 May 05, 2022: Anika Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

6.4 Apr 28, 2022: Orthofix Medical Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 6, 2022

6.5 Apr 28, 2022: Smith+Nephew First Quarter 2022 Trading Update

6.6 Apr 08, 2022: Orthofix Announces New Business Unit President

6.7 Apr 07, 2022: Anika to Issue First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022

6.8 Apr 04, 2022: Anika to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

6.9 Mar 31, 2022: Smith & Nephew announces Directorate Change

6.10 Mar 10, 2022: Anika to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

6.11 Mar 08, 2022: Anika Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

6.12 Feb 28, 2022: MIMEDX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results

6.13 Feb 22, 2022: Smith+nephew Announces New Chief Executive Officer

6.14 Feb 10, 2022: Orthofix Medical Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 25 2022

6.15 Feb 08, 2022: Anika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

6.16 Jan 25, 2022: Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Announces on the resignation of the company's director and board secretary

6.17 Jan 10, 2022: Orthofix Announces Preliminary 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Sales Results

6.18 Dec 21, 2021: Maipu Medical Announcement on Appointment of Deputy General Manager of the Company

6.19 Dec 14, 2021: Orthofix Announces Appointment of Thomas A. West to Board of Directors

6.20 Dec 03, 2021: Printing Technique creates effective skin equivalent, heals wounds

6.21 Nov 18, 2021: Anika to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

6.22 Nov 05, 2021: Orthofix Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

6.23 Nov 04, 2021: Anika Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

6.24 Nov 03, 2021: Orthofix Announces Participation in Upcoming Credit Suisse and Stifel Healthcare Conferences

6.25 Nov 02, 2021: MIMEDX Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

6.26 Nov 01, 2021: Anika Appoints Sheryl Conley to Board of Directors

6.27 Oct 27, 2021: Orthofix Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 5, 2021

6.28 Oct 18, 2021: Anika to Issue Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

6.29 Oct 14, 2021: SINTX Technologies Shares Q3 2021 Revenue Update

6.30 Oct 14, 2021: MIMEDX to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 7, 2021

6.31 Sep 23, 2021: Orthofix Announces Appointment of Wayne Burris to Board of Directors

6.32 Sep 20, 2021: Orthofix Announces Participation in Upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

6.33 Sep 07, 2021: Anika to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

6.34 Aug 03, 2021: MIMEDX Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

6.35 Jul 29, 2021: Smith+Nephew Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

6.36 Jul 29, 2021: Smith & Nephew announces Half-year Report

6.37 Jul 28, 2021: Orthofix Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2021

6.38 Jul 20, 2021: MIMEDX to Host Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on August 4

6.39 Jul 19, 2021: Anika to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

6.40 Jul 07, 2021: Timing of Smith+Nephew Second Quarter Trading and First Half 2021 Results

6.41 Jun 15, 2021: New study demonstrates potential for MIMEDX Purion processed dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane to modulate pathological scar tissue formation

6.42 Jun 10, 2021: Worcester Polytechnic Institute Names Andrew Aberdale Board Chair

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

7.2 About GlobalData

7.3 Contact Us

7.4 Disclaimer

