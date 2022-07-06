PHILIPPINES, July 6 - Press Release

July 6, 2022 Higher pay for teachers tops Gatchalian's priority bills Increasing the salary of public school teachers takes precedence in Senator Win Gatchalian's list of priority bills for the 19th Congress. While three other education-related measures are among his top 10 bills, Gatchalian is likewise bent on putting in motion the mandatory registration of all subscriber identity module (SIM) cards and a law to provide better protection to consumers and merchants engaged in internet transactions, as well as pieces of legislation for a more sustainable power sector and a more efficient waste management system. "Kasabay ng mga kailangang pagbabago upang mapahusay natin ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa ay ang pagtaas ng sahod ng ating mga guro upang maitaas natin ang kanilang moral at itaguyod ang dignidad ng kanilang hanay," Gatchalian said. In his proposed Teacher Salary Increase Act, the Chairperson of the Senate Basic Education, Arts and Culture Committee is seeking to adjust the salary grades of Teachers I, II, and III one grade higher than their current monthly pay. Gatchalian introduced a resolution to review the implementation of the K to 12 Law and identify issues and challenges as well as recommend strategic solutions. Alongside these are proposals made by Gatchalian aimed at realizing education recovery with the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act which will focus on the most essential learning competencies in Language, Mathematics, and Science. Another education priority bill -- the 21st Century School Boards Act -- will strengthen local governments' involvement in improving the delivery and quality of education by broadening the responsibilities of the local school boards and expanding the use of the Special Education Fund (SEF). Gatchalian stood as proponent in the Senate of a regulatory framework for Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technologies in the country and initiated measures that will institutionalize policies for the country's shift from fossil-based to cleaner energy sources such as the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act and the proposed Energy Transition Act. Sixth and seventh in his list are the refiled SIM Card Registration Act and Internet Transactions Act, respectively. Gatchalian, an original proponent of the SIM Card Registration bill, excluded mandatory social media account registration in the said bill. Under the proposed Internet Transactions Act, the senator is eyeing the creation of an E-commerce Bureau under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) which is a one-stop-shop for consumer complaints. This will have primary jurisdiction over e-marketplaces, e-retailers, online merchants, and other digital platforms that sell or allow the sale or exchange of goods and provides for the rights and obligations of online consumers. Another energy-related bill in Gatchalian's list is the proposed Energy Advocate Act that will institutionalize an independent consumer representation in all rate-setting, rule-making, and other energy-related cases and proceedings before government agencies, including judicial and quasi-judicial bodies. Dagdag sahod para sa mga guro una sa mga priority bill ni Gatchalian sa Senado Nangunguna sa listahan ng priority bills ni Senator Win Gatchalian para sa sa 19th Congress ang pagsasabatas ng dagdag sahod ng mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan. Bukod dito, tatlo pang panukalang batas na may kinalaman sa sektor ng edukasyon ang inihain ni Gatchalian sa kanyang "top 10 bills." Kasama sa kanyang listahan ang pagsusulong muli ng pagpaparehistro ng lahat ng subscriber identity module (SIM) card, isang batas na magpapaigting sa proteksyon ng mga konsyumer at merchants sa online transaction. Kasama rin sa mga pangunahing panukalang batas na kanyang ihahain ang masigurong may mapagkukunan ng sapat na suplay ng kuryente at isang mahusay na sistema ng pamamahala ng basura sa bansa. "Kasabay ng mga kailangang pagbabago upang mapahusay natin ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa ay ang pagtaas ng sahod ng ating mga guro upang maitaas natin ang kanilang moral at itaguyod ang dignidad ng kanilang hanay," ani Gatchalian. Sa kanyang panukalang Teacher Salary Increase Act, itinataguyod ng Senate Basic Education, Arts and Culture Committee Chairperson na itaas ng isang antas ang salary grade ng mga Teacher I, II at III. Naglatag din ng resolusyon si Gatchalian para magsagawa ng pagsusuri sa Senado ng implementasyon ng K to 12 Law at tukuyin ang mga isyu at hamon pati na rin ang mga posibleng rekomendasyon para mabigyan ng solusyon ang mga ito na bumabalakid sa maayos na pagpapatupad ng tunay na intensyon ng batas. Isinama rin ni Gatchalian ang kanyang panukala Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act na tutugon sa pagbangon ng krisis sa edukasyon at tutuon sa kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral sa basic subjects na tulad ng Language, Mathematics, and Science. Ang isa pang education priority bill - ang 21st Century School Boards Act - ay magpapaigting sa kapangyarihan ng mga local government kung paano mapapabuti ang kalidad ng edukasyon at pagpapalawak ng paggamit ng Special Education Fund (SEF). Itinataguyod din ni Gatchalian sa Senado ang isang regulatory framework para sa teknolohiyang Waste-to-Energy (WTE) at iminungkahi rin niya ang pagtatatag ng mga patakaran para masimulan ang paggamit ng mas malinis na pinagkukunan ng enerhiya sa ilalim ng tatawaging Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act at Energy Transition Act. Pang-anim at pampito sa kanyang listahan ng mga dapat isulong na batas ay ang SIM Card Registration Act at Internet Transactions Act. Sa muling pagsulong ng SIM Card Registration bill ni Gatchalian, ang naunang tagapagtaguyod ng panukalang ito noon siya ay miyembro pa ng House of Representatives, hindi sakop ang registration ng mga social media account sa naturang panukala. Samantala, ang panukalang Internet Transactions Act ay layong magtatag ng E-commerce Bureau sa ilalim ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na isang one-stop-shop para tugunan ang mga reklamo ng mga konsyumer. Ang ahensyang ito ay may pangunahing responsibilidad na pangasiwaan ang mga transaksyon sa e-marketplace pati na ng mga e-retailer, online merchant at iba pang digital platforms na ginagamit sa pagbebenta ng mga produkto. Layon din nito na mabigyan ng proteksyon ang mga karapatan at obligasyon ng mga online consumer. Ang isa pang panukalang batas ni Gatchalian para sa sektor ng enerhiya ay ang Energy Advocate Act. Dito, inuutos ang pagkakaroon ng independent consumer representation sa lahat ng pagtatakda ng bayarin, paggawa ng panuntunan at pagdinig o paglilitis ng mga usaping may kaugnayan sa enerhiya sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno kabilang ang mga judicial at quasi-judicial bodies.