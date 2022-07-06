St. Johnsbury Barracks / Shooting investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A4005020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. Todd Baxter

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields store, 85 U.S. Route 2, St. Johnsbury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting investigation

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Name withheld at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Maplefields store in St. Johnsbury in which one person was injured.

The St. Johnsbury Police Department requested assistance from the Vermont State Police following the report of a shooting at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police are withholding his identity at this time pending further investigation.

No one is currently in custody. Initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident.

Members of the Vermont State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Major Crime Unit, along with troopers from the Field Force Division, are working on this case. The St. Johnsbury Police Department is assisting.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -