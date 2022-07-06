Submit Release
Hip Hop Recording Artist Chef Sean Opens for Juicy J at Sold-Out Live Show During BET AWARDS Week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop recording artist Chef Sean is creating major buzz on the hip-hop music scene with his album release, "My Life". His highly anticipated live concert performance during the BET Awards Week dazzled crowds as he opened for Juicy J's sold-out show with lines of fans outside the venue hoping to get in the show. Chef Sean performed as the opening act on this billing along with Juicy J and Erica Banks live from Los Angeles.

"My Life" features the singles "Flex Off" and "Oh My God" as well as 18 additional tracks that represent Chef Sean's versatility in flow and production. "Oh My God" is featured in popular rotation on SIRIUS XM's Shade 105. Check out "My Life" by Chef Sean on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming outlets.

Chef Sean made his starring debut in the film industry in "Jason’s Lyric" (MGM Pictures), playing the role of Jason alongside popular stars Forrest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett Smith. His acting credits also include the television movie "There Are No Children Here" for Harpo Productions, and "Missing Persons" on ABC Television. Chef Sean's love of music is a reflection of his love for acting. Through music and acting, Chef Sean uses his voice to channel his creative versatility and writing... He has written, produced, and performed lead vocals on original projects including Loud Pack (Independent), Streets Pay Me (Universal/Bungalow/Star City), Been Famous Project (Star City), and Bustdown Buicks & Bottles (Star City).


