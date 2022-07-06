Hydrogen Market Focuses On Optimal Efficiency By Implementing Smart Meters

Hydrogen Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies involved in the hydrogen market are implementing smart meters to monitor the flow of the gas. The small size and high speed of hydrogen molecules make the monitoring of gas difficult. According to the hydrogen industry analysis, smart meters use ultrasonic functionality instead of traditional mechanical diaphragms to correctly determine the flow rate of hydrogen gas. These meters also use timing circuits that are capable of measuring accurate ‘Time of Flight (ToF)’ of hydrogen molecules. Companies and end distributors of hydrogen for domestic and commercial purposes are using smart meters to eliminate manual meter reading, accurately billing customers, initiate dynamic pricing, monitor grid losses, optimize grid performance, and achieve optimal efficiency.

The hydrogen market size is expected to grow from $9.80 billion in 2020 to $12.17 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.4%. The hydrogen market growth is mainly due to the growing demand from energy, oil and gas end user industries which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogen. The hydrogen market share is expected to grow from $12.17 billion in 2025 to $15.01 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Major players covered in the global hydrogen industry are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, L'Air Liquide S.A, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Water Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hydrogen market, accounting for 40.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the, Western Europe, North America and, then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hydrogen market will be South America and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.5% and 7.8% respectively.

TBRC’s hydrogen market report is segmented by mode of distribution into pipeline, high pressure tube trailers, cylinder, by end-user into chemicals, refining, aerospace and automotive, energy, glass, welding and metal fabrication, others, by application into chemical, refinery, metal processing, others.

