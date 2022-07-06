Fireart Studio Launches Their New Mobile and Web App
An award-winning UX/UI design and product development company has their next case released.
‘Now the users may update their info, set gifts preferences, and share it securely with their loved ones.’”WARSAW, POLAND, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design and product development company, has their next case released. This is a Bō App that simplifies the search for an ideal gift or card and allows wide opportunities for sharing the data on the most precious life moments.
Bō Gifts is a company whose aim is to put smiles on people’s faces. Their focus is to make this happen swiftly without going through any stress. The creation of the brand design, mobile, and web apps allows the users to stay connected more than ever and speed up the processes of research on a variety of data needed: from birth dates to engagements or other celebrations.
The whole digital product development process was divided into four phases: research, UX design & branding, UI design process, and development. User story mapping was applied to facilitate product discovery and prioritize the development work by putting the user activities and tasks on the map.
Also, the team developed role-based personas, user flows, and wireframing to think and communicate about the software structure, as well as choose brand colors and create a clean and simple logo.
As a result, gifting made simple laid behind the new reliable solution to suit the users' needs to focus on them and the most precious moments they really care about. Text-based questionnaires for easy data collection, automated reminders, as well as quick ship and gift-giving functions were added to the solution. Encrypted security provided.
Now it has become more convenient and pleasant to use the service while on the go, even with one hand using the app. To send individual or group cards and gifts, customize them or add videos is also safe and easy.
Previously, the Fireart team successfully released their Duds lifestyle mobile application case created to showcase their branding, UX/UI design, and motion design expertise.
About Fireart Studio:
Fireart Studio keeps its position as a UX/UI design studio with a proven reputation both in Poland and expert overseas. The team succeeds in showcasing their supreme software design services, dealing with non-standard and complex design solutions for more than a decade. They assist to create both beautiful and highly functional designs for enterprise clients, small businesses, and individuals who pave the way for business.
Fireart Studio has already managed to cater to both the giants like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, or Swisscom, and the most promising startups or business newborns. With over 80 skilled IT professionals on board and years of business expertise, the sky’s the limit. Do not hesitate to get in touch each time you need expert design solutions for good.
