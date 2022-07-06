Computational Biology Market Is Expected To Register A Revenue CAGR Of 29.49 % Till 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Computational Biology Market was valued at USD 5.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29.49% Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 29.49 % . Science is massively benefitted from data processing, such as computational biology. Computational biology is an interdisciplinary field of biology that applies computational methods for analyzing biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations, and protein samples, to discover new predictions. The computational techniques used in computational biology include analytical methods, mathematical modeling, and simulation.

Increasing availability of improved computational tools for genome sequencing is expected to increase demand for computational biology. Numerous computational programs are available that help with the design of primers for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), show restriction enzyme cut sites on any piece of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), and translate DNA sequences into amino acid sequences and others. Similarly, using available databases and sequence analysis software, a wide array of information can be obtained about a gene’s structure, its encoded message, and the putative function of its encoded protein.

The global Computational Biology market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Key Players:

The global Computational Biology market consists of major players like include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, and Rhenovia Pharma

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Computational Biology market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia-Pacific due to owing to increased spending on research works in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics in clinical studies for new drugs in the region.

• In-house services are expected to be the fastest growing service segment during the forecast period 2019-2027. Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth.

• North America region accounted for nearly 45% of the market share in 2019 owing to increasing R&D activities for drug discovery processes and development of new biological computation tools.

• Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth.

• Computational Genomics segment is expected to witness lucrative growth attributing to the recent technological advancements in cloud computing and other IT technologies. For instance, the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) grants endowment to research-related activities and related need for personalization in healthcare owing to genetic variations, expanding application in non-oncology diseases,

• Market players are adapting various organic and inorganic expansion strategies. For instance, Paragon Genomics Introduces CleanPlex CFTR Panel and unveils new fusion detection enables identification of known and novel gene fusions as diagnostic and prognostic markers for tumor progression. The CFTR Panel leverages Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex technology in a multiplex PCR-based targeted resequencing assay designed to simplify the evaluation of somatic and germline variants across the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene.

• Bioinformatics expanded to the development and the use of computational tools for the biological interpretation of the large amounts of data. There is a very heterogeneous scientific community that covers all aspects of today’s genetic research. In the coming years the commitment to bioinformatics and system biology will be extended even further with increased funding and explicit commitment to both of these areas.

• Recently, in November 2019, Alibaba funded Hong Kong biotech firms to boost investments. The fund has invested in Hong Kong-based Prenetics, which provides genetics testing solutions for cancer screening and pharmacogenomics

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Computational Biology market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Computational Biology market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Computational Biology

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cellular and Biological Simulation

o Computational Genomics and Proteomics

o Pharmacogenomics

o Others

• Drug Discovery

• Disease Modeling

• Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• In-house

• Contract

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Academics

• Commercial

• Pharmaceutical

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Computational Biology market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

