Will TV Streaming Platforms Count on Live Sports?
This article introduces the situation of live sports on TV streaming platforms.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For streaming services, the total time spent watching the service is an important indicator of the likelihood that someone will continue to pay for the service in the future. If streaming companies add it to their catalog, it will give someone more opportunities to find something to watch, even if there are no new shows they want to watch.
Apple TV+ is building out its library of original content. Still, they're competing with companies that have spent years building original programming (Netflix) or have decades of broadcast TV content (HBO, NBC, etc.). Even if Apple adds original TV shows every month, it will take some time to catch up to Netflix. Netflix benefits from the second, third, etc. seasons of many popular TV series. In a few years, Apple will finally get that luxury too, but with many studios shutting down, new seasons could easily be pushed back by months.
In the same report, it was mentioned that Apple wants to expand TV+ to include sports content. Currently, technology companies are becoming important players in the distribution of traditional TV and film content. Still, sports are largely absent outside of Amazon and several Thursday night NFL games. Why? It boils down to ad-supported vs. non-ad-supported platforms.
Sports is the only content type still dominated by live viewing. When the NBA or NFL game has started, most people want to watch it happen. For advertisers, live content means people can't skip ads. For a company like ESPN, which is primarily in the business of selling ads, live sports must be played to pay high ad prices. It has been reported that the Southeastern Conference will be leaving CBS for ABC/ESPN.
ESPN/ABC is in the final stages of talks and the deal is expected to be worth more than six times the current $55 million annual fees that CBS is paying, multiple sources said.
For companies like Netflix and Apple who are trying to offer subscription services for under $15 a month, and paying billions for the rights to stream the NFL on Sunday nights isn't working for them. Football has become so expensive on Monday night that ESPN may not consider renewing its contract.
Sports are really expensive, and while they're the last refuge for ads that people can't skip, that's not much for a company like Apple or Netflix that offers an ad-free solution for under $15 a month What a good thing.
