It is a pleasure to congratulate the Comorian people on the forty-seventh anniversary of their independence.
The United States values its strong relationship with the Union of the Comoros, as we work together on promoting maritime security in the Indian Ocean and addressing climate change globally. The United States looks forward to expanding our relationship in the coming years.
We wish all Comorians the very best as they celebrate their independence.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.