Malawi Independence Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people and the government of the Republic of Malawi on the 58th anniversary of your independence.

Today we celebrate Malawi’s proud history of democratic stability and our decades of close partnership. The United States enjoys a strong relationship with all levels of the Malawian government, private sector, and civil society. Together, we strive to build a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future for Malawians and Americans alike. We salute your efforts to strengthen democracy, encourage economic growth, and promote peace in southern Africa and beyond.

As Malawi celebrates its Independence Day, the United States is pleased to stand with our Malawian partners and friends.

