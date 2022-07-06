House of Qiana Releases Limited Edition Q BUTTAs for Summer

The whipped moisturizing butter for hair and skin is now available in Pineapple, Watermelon, and Strawberry for a limited time

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Qiana – the online boutique store that offers luxury wigs, skincare products, and apparel – is proud to announce that its popular hair and skin care product Q BUTTA will be restocked in July, 2022 with three limited edition scents: Pineapple, Watermelon, and Strawberry.

First created in 2014, Q BUTTA has been a household favorite among many customers and the highly-anticipated summer relaunch includes the Passionate Pineapple scent by popular demand.

House of Qiana creator and owner, Qiana Newton, created Q BUTTA after decades of suffering with eczema and the dark spots it left behind. After trying skin specialists, dermatologists, and holistic healers, the solution came to Newton in an unlikely medium.

“One night, during a bad flare up, I was dreaming and I heard the voices of my ancestors. They dictated a formula to me which I immediately wrote down when I woke up,” explained Newton. “After some refinement, the product cleared up my eczema within days.”

The nourishing formula is made up of all natural ingredients including shea butter, cocoa butter, mango butter, essential oils and vitamin E. The whipped Q BUTTA promotes hair growth as well as soothing dry skin and scalps.



ABOUT HOUSE OF QIANA

Qiana, a hairstylist of 25 years, created a boutique where hair meets art. The online store offers custom handcrafted wigs, Brazilian virgin hair extensions, growth promotion drops, edge controls, and more.

To learn more about House of Qiana and their limited edition Q BUTTER scents, click here.

