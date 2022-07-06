Freedom: An Essential Element of the Scientology Religion

Established July 4, 1955, the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C., holds a unique place in the history of the Scientology religion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only blocks from the White House, the Founding Church of Scientology served as the first fully formed center of Scientology training and religious counseling, and the first international administrative headquarters for the burgeoning religion.

Located at 1812 19th St NW, it was from his office on the second floor that L. Ron Hubbard served as Executive Director and coordinated the religion, its Churches, and activities on five continents.

More than five decades later, in dedicating the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in Washington, D.C. in 2012, Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, spoke of “freedom” as an essential element in Scientology. He made it clear that Mr. Hubbard selected July 4th for inaugurating the new international headquarters in 1955 quite deliberately. “Just as this nation was founded upon the principles of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, so too those principles are woven into the very fabric of our Scripture,” Mr. Miscavige said.

He pointed out that the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, whose adoption is celebrated on Independence Day, are incorporated in the Creed of the Church of Scientology, published in 1954.

The Creed affirms:

That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.

That all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance.

That all men have inalienable rights to their own lives.

That all men have inalienable rights to their sanity.

That all men have inalienable rights to their own defense.

That all men have inalienable rights to conceive, choose, assist or support their own organizations, churches and governments.

That all men have inalienable rights to think freely, to talk freely, to write freely their own opinions and to counter or utter or write upon the opinions of others.

That all men have inalienable rights to the creation of their own kind.

That the souls of men have the rights of men.

That the study of the Mind and the healing of mentally caused ills should not be alienated from religion or condoned in nonreligious fields.

And that no agency less than God has the power to suspend or set aside these rights, overtly or covertly.

The full text of the Creed is available on the Scientology Network, as is a three-part series chronicling Mr. Hubbard’s life and discoveries.

In an essay published in August 1954, L. Ron Hubbard wrote:

“We are extending to you the precious gift of freedom and immortality—factually, honestly.

“You are a spirit. You are your own soul. You are not mortal. You can be free.”

In that same essay, Mr. Hubbard credits America with having “kept wide the doorway” for this accomplishment “by retaining religious freedom.”

