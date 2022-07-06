Doseology Uplists to OTCQB Market in USA

About

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is building a progressive brand focused on health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds within the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology medicinal mushroom products: tinctures, powders and supplements are available on direct on www.doseology.com.