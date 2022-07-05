MetaSource Games Announces its Presale and VIP Whitelist of the Third Dungeons Rising Fragment Starting July 6th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasource Games' Castles is releasing the third NFT fragment in a series of releases that grant access to Castles' new heroes in the fall when the Dungeons Rising expansion debuts. The presale will occur just after the holiday on July 6th and July 8th, 2022, offering approximately a 50% discount overall on the Hero pack's projected cost this fall.

About Castles the NFT Game

Metasource Games' "Castles the NFT Game" is a play-to-earn NFT game. Players sign in by connecting a Wax Cloud Wallet or Anchor Wallet . From there, they can purchase NFT packs to build their virtual worlds. Some of the NFTs, called Lands (farms through castles), generate tokens that can be used to recharge in-world NFTs or purchase other NFTs. NFTs can be purchased from other players on easy-to-use Marketplaces like Atomic Hub or Neftyblocks, or via limited direct drops from the developers! Read the whitepaper to find out more.

Throughout the game, Metasource does a combination of NFT drops and releases for players to participate in, where some NFTs are common and some are rare or harder to obtain. In addition to drops, there are a number of other events where players can earn rare NFTs, including crafting events and raffles. The objective of the game is for players to accumulate rare NFTs to build up resources and token-generating assets so they can provide assets to others that need them and further expand their regions, influence and glory. There are multiple opportunities to get on the game’s whitelist, including the upcoming presale, if you act fast!

Interested parties can find a schedule of live events on the Metasource Games website. There is also a Starter Guide and Demo that briefly explain how the game works. The website is newly renovated, and the team is constantly updating with Quality of Life fixes for their players!

Castles' gameplay runs directly on the WAX blockchain, one of the world's most used blockchains! Metasource Games chose WAX because it is carbon neutral, easy to use, fully mobile compatible and there are no gas fees for minting or trading NFTs. Players only pay the listed price to make a transaction, unlike most NFT marketplaces!

Finding Metasource Games

NFT earn-to-play games are fairly new, and Metasource Games is at the cutting edge of this soon-to-be mainstream phenomenon. The game has been live since January of this year, 2022, and there is still plenty of time to get on board. The game’s website and blockchain are fully prepared for an influx of gamers, so there is no need to worry about long wait times or site crashes.

Players already have access to the first two fragments, and supply is still available for the Metasource Hero Pack Fragment and Runesource Hero Pack Fragment — both of which are available to purchase using in-game resources and can be traded freely between players directly or on the aforementioned marketplaces! Combine these two Fragments with the third available on July 6th and 8th to craft Standard or Exalted Hero Packs on July 12th!