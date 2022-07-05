OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE SIGNS BILLS ADVANCING HAWAIʻI’S CLEAN ENERGY ECONOMY

For video click here

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed into law a package of bills that advance the governor’s priorities to fight climate change and transition to a clean energy economy as soon as possible.

The bills signed into law are:

HB1800 (Act 238) Relating to Climate Mitigation

HB1801 (Act 239) Relating to Energy Efficiency

HB2089 (Act 240) Relating to Renewable Portfolio Standards

SB2570 (Act 241) Relating to Zero Emission Vehicle Fueling Rebates.

“Last week’s US Supreme Court decision limiting the federal government’s ability to fight climate change underscores why it’s so important for states to act and lead by example,” said Gov. Ige. That’s why I’m proud to sign these four bills today, as they ensure that Hawaiʻi continues to move forward as a national and global leader in creating the strategies necessary to achieve a clean energy economy, being more energy efficient in state government, clarifying how we measure progress on renewable energy, and creating incentives for emerging technologies hydrogen.”

House Bill 1800 is a major step forward for Hawaiʻi in becoming a clean energy economy. By setting an interim target for 2030 to be at least 50% below 2005 emissions, Hawaiʻi continues to set targets based on the science and in alignment with the US and global commitments to act.

House Bill 1801 moves state government forward to lead by example on reducing energy costs by being more efficient. At a time when oil prices are going up, taking action to reduce electricity use in government saves everyone more money.

House Bill 2089 changes the way we calculate our progress on switching to renewable energy. Up until now, it was based on sales, but with HB 2089, we will focus on actual generation so that 100% means 100%.

Senate Bill 2570 provides incentives to further hydrogen vehicles on the road. This is especially important for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles like trucks and semis and other emerging innovative transportation technologies.

