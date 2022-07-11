Bestselling Series Finale “The Price of Atonement” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing
Intense motorcycle romance “The Price of Atonement” by bestselling author ML Nystrom wraps up gripping romantic suspense series
If fury had a name, it would be his.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clemmons, North Carolina-based author ML Nystrom and her latest novel "The Price of Atonement" will be the 14th book published by Hot Tree Publishing, marked for release November 4th, 2022.
“'The Price of Atonement' wraps up Nystrom's Dutchmen MC series so spectacularly,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. "Readers are going to have to hold on for the final epic ride by these incredible men who love fiercely and protect by any means necessary."
"The Price of Atonement" follows Boots. Everyone has a breaking point—even him. Abandoned by his club, Boots is trying to find a new place and new purpose in his life. His past plagues him with darkness, and if he faces it, there’s no turning back to the light. The brightest spot in his black universe is another man’s woman, Mama J.
We also meet "Mama J" Janice, an everyday woman who is struggling to make ends me for herself and her children. Day after day, night after night, her life revolves around her identity as a mother and seldom as a woman. Then one day she meets Boots. Mama J discovers what it means to be Janice again, and Boots is desperately seeking to pay for his former sins. Readers will be left with the question: Is the price of atonement too high? One thing is for sure, they will meet a darker breed of bikers in bestselling author ML Nystrom’s gritty The Dutchmen MC series.
"The last time his life got messed up, he responded by growing hard and bitter. A different version of himself that had mired itself so deep in the darkness, he was surprised to find he had a way out. Very few knew his real story, and he preferred it that way. Now he had a chance to pay for the sins of his past. It was time for him to atone and climb out of the abyss he’d lived in for so long.” - from “The Price of Atonement”
About the author: Romantic suspense bestselling author ML Nystrom had stories in her head since she was a child. All sorts of stories of fantasy, romance, mystery, and anything else that captured her interest. A voracious reader, she’s spent many hours devouring books; therefore, she found it only fitting she should write a few herself.
ML has spent most of her life as a performing musician and band instrument repair technician, but that doesn’t mean she’s pigeon-holed into one mold. She’s been a university professor, belly dancer, craftsperson, soap maker, singer, rock band artist, jewelry maker, lifeguard, swim coach, and whatever else she felt like exploring. As one of her students said to her once, "Life’s too short to ignore the opportunities." She has no intention of ever stopping... so welcome to her story world. She hopes you enjoy it! Learn more at www.facebook.com/authorMLNystrom/.
