DC Office of Tax and Revenue Will Hold the 2022 Real Property Tax Sale on July 19 and 20

Washington DC – The District of Columbia’s Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) has announced that July 19 and 20 will be the official dates for the 2022 Annual Real Property Tax Sale. The Tax Sale will be held at the agency’s office located at 1101 4th Street SW, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC, 20024 on both dates from 8:30 am to 12 pm, and from 1 pm to 4 pm, or until all properties advertised for that day are sold.

A list of the properties by parcel, square, suffix and lot number, with the name of the owner of record and the unpaid tax amount will be available on OTR’s website on June 22. This information will also be published in The Washington Times on June 23, and Washington Informer on June 22 and 23.

Online Seminars:

OTR will conduct two online seminars, via WebEx, to explain the Tax Sale procedures to prospective bidders. Although registration for the seminars is not mandatory, all persons interested in participating in the Annual Tax Sale are encouraged to attend the Tax Sale seminars to learn critical information relating to the Tax Sale process.

The seminars for the 2022 Tax Sale will be conducted as follows:

Wednesday, June 29: 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Thursday, June 30: 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

The registration period for the Tax Sale seminars is open from June 6 through June 24. Instructions for registering for a seminar are as follows:

1. Go to MyTax.DC.gov

2. Real Property

3. View More Options

4. Tax Sale Registration

5. Register for a Tax Sale Seminar.

Note: A Webex invitation link will be sent to the email you have provided at the time of registration a day prior to the scheduled event. Please also note: A person with a communication impairment requiring interpreter must submit their request via MyTax.DC.gov no later than June 22 for the June 29 session and June 23 for the June 30 session.

Tax Sale Registration:

Registration for the Tax Sale is mandatory, and will begin on July 6, and will remain open until the final day of the sale. Anyone planning to participate in the annual Tax Sale is also required to complete Form FR-500, Combined Business Tax Registration Application, prior to registering. The form is available at OTR’s portal, MyTax.DC.gov. Please be advised: a $200.00 Tax Sale fee will be added to each property at the time of the sale.

OTR has mailed a Notice of Delinquency to advise applicable property owners of the Tax Sale. The notice can also be viewed by visiting MyTax.DC.gov under the “Billing History” section. A comprehensive list of tax sale notices can be also viewed here.

For more information on the Tax Sale process, please call (202) 727-4TAX (4829).