UPDATE - DCI ASSISTING WITH MONROE COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION

July 5, 2022

LOVILLA, IOWA - On July 3, 2022, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into a body found in rural Monroe County. The body has been identified as that of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla. 
 
The investigation into Betty’s death began after Ankeny police officers were told of a potential homicide in Monroe County. Ankeny police shared the information with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Department of Natural Resources. Using the information provided to Ankeny police, law enforcement officers in Monroe County found Betty’s body, covered with bedding and debris, off of 505th Street.
 
Betty’s husband, 41-year-old Nathan Werner, was identified as the sole person responsible for her death. Nathan was found, armed and holed up, inside his Lovilla. Over several hours, Iowa State Patrol negotiators and tactical team members attempted to persuade Werner from his home. Werner refused to leave and ended negotiations. Before law enforcement entered his house, Nathan took his own life.
 
An autopsy conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner showed that Betty died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death has been classified as a homicide.
 
An autopsy conducted by the Polk County Medical Examiner confirmed that Nathan died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been classified as a suicide.

Photo Of Betty Werner

 Photo of Werner

