GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR $343 MILLION IN CHILD CARE PROVIDER GRANTS TARGETING WORKFORCE

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

New York State Is Providing Direct Support to Child Care Providers With Second Round of Stabilization Grants Funded by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that starting today, applications will be accepted for $343 million in federal funding that will directly benefit child care providers and continue to help stabilize the industry. The New York State Office of Children and Family Services is administering the funds.

"This second round of stabilization funding represents an important opportunity and investment to help further stabilize the child care sector with specific investments in the workforce supports," said Governor Hochul. "These new grants for child care providers will strengthen their infrastructure and support their workforce, who have been and continue to be critical to supporting our children."

Eligible providers must be OCFS-licensed or -registered child care programs, New York City- permitted group day cares or enrolled legally exempt group child care programs (enrolled with an enrollment agency). There will be two application windows depending on the provider type: July 5 for those who received the first round of Stabilization Grants and August 22 for all school-age child care programs and new providers who were licensed after the firstround of Stabilization Grants were launched.

To support the child care workforce and to assist with recruitment and retention efforts, at least 75% of this funding must be used for the below, among additional items:

· Bonuses or increases in wages

· Contributions towards health insurance costs that reduce these costs for staff

· Contributions to staff retirement plans that supplement any employer contribution

· Supplemental educational advancement or tuition reimbursement

· Mental health supports and services for staff

The remaining 25% can be used on other eligible expenses. More information on the grant can be found here.

OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said, "OCFS continues to hear child care providers loud and clear. We are honored to administer this funding that is focused on the child care industry's workforce. These workers do some of the most challenging and important work in our communities, and these supports are long overdue."

To streamline and simplify the application process, providers will apply through a single online application. Technical assistance support will be available by Child Care Resource and Referral agencies to help child care providers complete the online application. Please click here for agency contract information. Providers are encouraged to review the Statement of Grant Interest carefully for more details on eligibility.