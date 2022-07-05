Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 5, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Allen

Allen County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Heir Force Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashland

Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Northwest Ambulance District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Bern Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

Fox Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Loudon Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Triad Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Lisbon Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Coshocton

Franklin Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pike Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Brooklyn

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City Of Brooklyn Landfill

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cleveland Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Huron Joint Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County General Health District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Ohio Transit Authority

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Grandview Heights

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

 

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)

 

 

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Youthbuild Columbus Community School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

City of Beavercreek

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Xenia

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Xenia Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Village of Cleves

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Marion Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Cadiz Township

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Nottingham Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Village of Mount Pleasant

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Knox Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Struthers City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

THE YOUNGSTOWN COMMITTEE ON ALCOHOLISM, INC.  DBA NEIL KENNEDY RECOVERY CENTERS

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Columbia Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Meigs County District Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Bethel Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lee Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Noble Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Ottawa County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry

New Lexington Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Palmyra Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Paris Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Paint Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Tuscarawas Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

City of Tallmadge

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Jefferson Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Sugarcreek Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warwick Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Van Wert

Ridge Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren

City of Franklin

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Carlisle

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Frontier Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Williams County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Center Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Village of Carey

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

 

