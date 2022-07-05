Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 5, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|
Allen
|
Allen County Agricultural Society
|
IPA
|
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Heir Force Community School
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ashland
|
Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Northwest Ambulance District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Bern Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Carroll
|
Fox Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Loudon Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
Champaign County Agricultural Society
|
IPA
|
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Triad Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
Lisbon Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Coshocton
|
Franklin Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Pike Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Brooklyn
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City Of Brooklyn Landfill
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cleveland Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
Defiance County Agricultural Society
|
IPA
|
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
Huron Joint Port Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Fayette
|
Fayette County General Health District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Central Ohio Transit Authority
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Grandview Heights
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
|
|
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)
|
|
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Youthbuild Columbus Community School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Greene
|
City of Beavercreek
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Xenia
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Xenia Landfill
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Guernsey
|
Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Village of Cleves
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hancock
|
Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Marion Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Harrison
|
Cadiz Township
|
FFR
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Nottingham Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Henry
|
Henry County Agricultural Society
|
IPA
|
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Jefferson
|
Village of Mount Pleasant
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Knox
|
Knox Soil and Water Conservation District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Struthers City School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
THE YOUNGSTOWN COMMITTEE ON ALCOHOLISM, INC. DBA NEIL KENNEDY RECOVERY CENTERS
|
MED
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Meigs
|
Columbia Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Meigs County District Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Monroe
|
Bethel Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lee Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Noble
|
Noble Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ottawa
|
Ottawa County Agricultural Society
|
IPA
|
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
New Lexington Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Palmyra Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Paris Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ross
|
Paint Valley Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Tuscarawas Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
City of Tallmadge
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Jefferson Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Sugarcreek Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Union Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Warwick Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wayne Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Van Wert
|
Ridge Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
City of Franklin
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Village of Carlisle
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Warren County Transportation Improvement District
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington
|
Frontier Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Williams
|
Williams County Regional Airport Authority
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Center Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wyandot
|
Village of Carey
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.