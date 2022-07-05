Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 5, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen Allen County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Heir Force Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Athens Bern Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Carroll Fox Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Loudon Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Champaign County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Triad Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Lisbon Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Coshocton Franklin Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pike Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Brooklyn 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City Of Brooklyn Landfill 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cleveland Public Library IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance Defiance County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Erie Huron Joint Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fayette Fayette County General Health District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Central Ohio Transit Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Grandview Heights 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Public Employees Retirement System GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only) Ohio Public Employees Retirement System IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Youthbuild Columbus Community School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene City of Beavercreek IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Xenia IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Xenia Landfill IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Guernsey Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Village of Cleves IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Marion Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Cadiz Township FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Nottingham Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Henry Henry County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Jefferson Village of Mount Pleasant IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Knox Knox Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Mahoning Struthers City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 THE YOUNGSTOWN COMMITTEE ON ALCOHOLISM, INC. DBA NEIL KENNEDY RECOVERY CENTERS MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Meigs Columbia Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Meigs County District Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Monroe Bethel Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lee Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Noble Noble Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ottawa Ottawa County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Perry New Lexington Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Palmyra Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Paris Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ross Paint Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Stark Tuscarawas Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit City of Tallmadge 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tuscarawas Jefferson Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Sugarcreek Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Union Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Warwick Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Van Wert Ridge Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Warren City of Franklin 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Carlisle IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Frontier Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Williams Williams County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Center Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Village of Carey IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

