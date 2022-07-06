VEERUM announces appointment of Laura Callow as new Vice President of Marketing
VEERUM will draw on Laura’s two decades of marketing and branding leadership to accelerate the growth of the organization.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announces the appointment of Laura Callow as VEERUM’s first Vice President of Marketing. As a changemaker with a proven track record of high performance growth in global industries, Laura’s deep experience as marketing leader will help VEERUM continue to build and execute on their global vision.
“We are excited to have Laura Callow join VEERUM as Vice President of Marketing, '' says David Lod, CEO of VEERUM. “Laura's extensive expertise in B2B marketing, demand generation, and brand management will help propel us that much more effectively during our global expansion. With her methodical approach to account-based marketing and her drive to develop high performing teams she will make an immediate and positive impact for us.”
With over 20 years’ of experience as a marketing leader and growth catalyst, she brings a wealth of knowledge in taking brands to the next level and delivering results with leading-edge demand generation. Prior to joining VEERUM, she was the Senior Director of Marketing at Roadmunk where she rebuilt the marketing team from start-up to scale up, and was part of the senior leadership team responsible for successfully shepherding the company through its acquisition by Tempo. She also was a change champion at BC Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators in the world, where she led the redesign and development of a new mobile-first website to better support and serve their 22 million annual passengers. Along with her extensive experience spearheading marketing teams, she is a guest lecturer and student mentor at the University of Victoria. Laura holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Town, and a MBA from Heriot-Watt University.
“I’m thrilled to be joining an innovative team that’s leading the next wave of asset management,“ says Laura. “We have an incredible opportunity to continue to shape the VEERUM brand to meet the needs of our clients and employees.”
