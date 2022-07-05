Clare Advisors Releases Guide on How to Plan a Business Exit Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clare Advisors has released a guide on how to plan a business exit strategy. The process of selling and/or retiring from the business can be emotional and overwhelming. Developing a business exit strategy allows business owners to plan how they will eventually exit their business and help ease the transition.
Business owners can choose to sell the agency to a third party, facilitate an internal sale to key employees, or liquidate the business. Each type of exit may take different lengths of time to complete, and accordingly, may need either more or less time to plan for.
However, the earlier a business owner decides their exit strategy, regardless of what type of plan they choose, the more prepared they will be when the time comes to implement it.
An exit plan allows benefits of:
• Getting the most out of the company – both when they’re running it and during a potential earnout period
• Ensuring continuity of the brand and its reputation through and post-transition
• Continuing the employment of the staff and establishing the senior management team
Starting the business exit strategy early allows a business owner to properly adjust their processes to increase profitability leading up to a sale transaction – either to a third party or to key employees. Whether an agency owner decides to sell the business or liquidate it and retire/do something else, establishing an exit plan will help get them comfortable with the idea of eventually separating from the business.
Clare Advisors is a buy-side and sell-side advisory specializing in M&A and financial services for digital advertising agencies, marketing agencies, and business service providers. Business owners or agencies looking to create a business exit strategy can connect with an M&A advisor by visiting the Clare Advisors website.
