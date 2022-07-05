Route 3009 Cracraft Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3009 (Cracraft Road) between Crestmont Road and Chapel Hill Road in East Finley Township, Washington County. The closure began today, Tuesday, July 5 and will remain closed through late August, weather permitting.

The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert with wingwalls. A posted detour will be in place using Chapel Hill Road and S. Bridge Road.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

