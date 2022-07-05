Maryland State Police suspend "Good and Substantial Reason" standard for Wear and Carry permits

Governor Hogan Owner of Security Training Academy

Governor Hogan Instructs Maryland State Police

Today's action is in line with actions taken by other states in response to ... ruling The Maryland State Police Licensing Division is ... updating the Licensing Portal to reflect these changes.” — Maryland State Government

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the Maryland State Police have suspended the "Good and Substantial Reason" standard for Wear and Carry permits.

This means that law-abiding citizens in Maryland no longer need to provide a reason why they should be allowed to carry a gun. Security Training Academy supports this move by the Governor and believes that it will help to ensure the safety of all Marylanders. This makes the process easier to obtain a permit for law abiding citizens. For more information or to sign up for a firearms safety course, visit our website or call us today!

Guns are important tools for law enforcement. Officers undergo much training as is needed needed to handle them in a safe manner. Gun safety is paramount with this new change and certain gun safety classes are required to apply for the Wear and Carry Permit.

