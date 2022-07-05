Two-Alarm Haverhill Fire Started Accidentally on Rear Deck 

HAVERHILL — Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today that this morning’s two-alarm fire on 8th Avenue was accidental. While the official cause will remain undetermined, investigators identified the improper disposal of smoking materials and overloaded extension cords as potential factors. The fire began on the rear deck of the home.

“This was a significant fire that left one person injured and claimed a beloved pet,” said Chief O’Brien. “We want to take this opportunity to remind the community of some important fire safety messages. First, if you smoke or have guests who smoke, please use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time. Second, always use cation with power strips and extension cords. Don’t daisy-chain them together or overload them with multiple devices. If using an extension cord outside, be sure it’s rated for outdoor use, and always plug heavy appliances directly into a wall outlet.”

“An exterior fire can grow and spread before smoke alarms inside detect it and alert you to the danger,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “This poses a danger to people inside the home and to neighboring structures, so it’s especially important to stay fire-safe as we spend more time outdoors on porches, decks, and balconies.”

Haverhill firefighters responded to the area of 58 8th Ave. following a notification just before 7:00 this morning. They observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home and struck a second alarm on arrival, bringing additional crews to the scene. One person, an adult male, was injured; one dog died; and five people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire began in the area of a rear deck at the base of the structure and extended into the home, causing major damage. Because investigators were unable to rule out all but one possible cause, the fire will remain officially undetermined, but they found no evidence of an intentionally set fire.

Mutual aid companies from the fire departments of Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover, and Salem, NH, provided assistance, Chief O’Brien said.

