Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide Answering the Top Questions About Depression Medication
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide answering the top questions about depression medication. For many, it can be intimidating going onto a new medication for their mental health, so Georgetown Behavioral Hospital is helping destigmatize antidepressants.
Many people who go on antidepressants have had depression medication relieve their depression in some way. Antidepressants can work to resolve five depression symptoms, including depressed mood, anxiety, somatic symptoms (bodily symptoms), feelings of guilt, and suicidal thoughts. It may take a few weeks for the antidepressants to work, so people must be patient.
People experiencing the following symptoms should seek medical attention to see if depression is the cause.
• Depressed mood
• Feeling unreasonably guilty, hopeless, or helpless
• Changes in appetite or sleep patterns
• Weight gain or loss
• Loss of interest in things you once found enjoyable
• Low energy or fatigue
• Trouble making decisions, concentrating, or remembering
• Thoughts of death or suicidal behavior
• Irritability
• Unexplained pains or digestive problems
Getting help and prescribed a treatment plan will help mitigate the effects of depression on someone’s life. People who are hesitant about taking antidepressants and are looking for information about depression medication can read this guide. They will be able to find answers to the following questions:
• Does depression medication work?
• What does depression medication do?
• What medication is used for depression?
• What is the best medication for depression?
• Does someone need medication for depression?
• What can someone do if they don’t want to take medication?
• How should someone talk with their doctor about depression medication?
• Can someone be forced to take depression medication?
• How can someone get depression medication?
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
