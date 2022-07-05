Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How to Seek Help for Debilitating Anxiety
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on seeking help for debilitating anxiety. Many people suffer from anxiety that is difficult to deal with and can often hinder their ability to accomplish tasks or have deeper social connections.
Debilitating anxiety can come at many different levels, making it hard for people to interact with the world. Some people will abandon taking care of daily needs and may struggle to manage their life. This is when treatment is necessary to get someone back on track with their life.
Anxiety can appear in a mix of physical, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral ways. Some symptoms people experience include:
• Pounding or racing heart
• Sweating
• Shortness of breath
• Lightheadedness or dizziness
• Insomnia
• Fatigue
• Restlessness
• Constant worrying
• Feeling apprehensive or a sense of dread
• Expecting the worst
• Generalizing one bad experience to all experiences
• Engaging in all-or-nothing thinking
• Being hypervigilant
• Staying away from any place, situation, or event that might cause you to feel fear
• Irritability and frustration when you might face a fearful situation
• Withdrawing from others
• Always asking for reassurance
• Second-guessing yourself
• Engaging in compulsive behaviors
These symptoms can often make it difficult for people with debilitating anxiety to go about their life without it hindering them. Getting treatment will help mitigate the anxiety and its effects on someone’s life. Some forms of treatment include:
• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
• Exposure therapy
• Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR)
• Medication for anxiety (Citalopram, Venlafaxine, diazepam, etc.)
• Lifestyle changes
Someone who is experiencing debilitating anxiety can seek help and recover so they’ll be able to live their daily life without hindrances. It may require someone to face their fears, but with the proper guidance, they can get their life back.
Someone who is experiencing debilitating anxiety can seek help and recover so they'll be able to live their daily life without hindrances. It may require someone to face their fears, but with the proper guidance, they can get their life back.
