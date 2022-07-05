Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How Life Skills Training for Adults with Mental Illness Can Help
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on how life skills training for adults with mental illnesses can help. Life skills training can be implemented in their daily life to help mitigate their mental illness's effects on their life.
Some people with a mental health conditions can find it difficult to accomplish tasks or have strong relationships with those around them. At times, their mental illness can hinder their ability to focus on things that are important to them. Life skills training allows adults to learn how to accomplish their goals even through their mental illness.
The techniques that are taught usually include:
• Personal Care: dressing, healthy eating, hygiene, transportation, coping skills, money management, etc.
• Social Skills: decision-making, problem-solving, creative thinking, critical thinking, organization, etc.
• Vocational Skills: how to be productive, do a job search, and maintain a job.
• Leisure Time Use: structuring leisure time, time management, and participating in recreational activities.
People who are in mental health residential programs can benefit from learning these skills. Through group and individual work, they can learn how to implement it into their lives. It allows them to get comfortable with the new routines and allows for a better transition back home.
Some benefits of learning life skills include:
• Improvements in mental illness
• Better daily functioning
• Improved social functioning
• Enhanced occupational functioning
• Better use of leisure time
• Boosts self-esteem and confidence
• Life skills training carries over to life
Many of the skills learned in residential programs are implemented over time and can provide a foundation for steadily returning to daily life. Many of the skills help people accomplish their tasks, build relationships, and mitigate the effects of mental illness on their lives.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective.
William Slover
